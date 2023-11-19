Video
New version of ‘Joy Bangla’ song released

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

A group of young artistes of 'Team Joy Bangla' on Saturday released a new version of the song 'Sheikh Hasinar Salam Nin/Nouka Markay Din/Joy Bangla/Jitbe Abar Nouka'.
The song gained a huge response in the 11th national elections. It is very popular all over Bangladesh. The popularity of the song was the highest in all the elections including upazila elections, city corporation elections and by-elections of various constituencies in the past few years.
In continuation of that, the new version of the song has been created highlighting the development works of the Awami League government in the past five years.
AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and the producer and lyricist of the song Touhid Hossain jointly launched the new version of the song at Vision-2021 Tower-1 at Karwan Bazar.
Song's artiste and composer Sarwar and GM Ashraf, music director DJ Tanu and LMG Beats were present.
On the occasion, Asim Kumar Ukil said before the last elections, a group of creative youth of 'Team Joy Bangla' made this song for the AL's election campaign, which helped AL's election campaign get a festival mood.
"This time, they have made a new version of the song highlighting the development activities of the government. Like the last time, I do believe that the new song will get a huge response from the commoners," he said.
 He urged AL leaders and activists all over the country to use this new song in their election campaign.
Lyricist Touhid Hossain said like in the past, this song has been dedicated to AL President Sheikh Hasina.    �BSS




