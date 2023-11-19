BD student wins ‘Outstanding Negotiator Award’ in Thailand

Bangladeshi student Mukarramah Abedah Siddiqah won Outstanding Negotiator Award for the Best Diplomat Conference 2023 in Thailand.





The conference was attended by delegates from 38 countries worldwide and with over 100 participated in this competition. They all recognised Mukarramah's exceptional diplomatic skill. The conference was based on "Mitigating Environmental Impact and Advancing Sustainability within the Tourism Industry".







Abedah Siddiqah is a student of Frobel Academy in class 8. She showcased unparalleled negotiation skills and astuteness that set her apart in the global forum. Fawad Ali Langah, Director General of The Best Diplomat, acknowledged her exceptional achievements, praising her adept negotiation skills and strategic acumen.





He also mentioned that, at the young age of 13, she emerged as the youngest participant in the esteemed history of The Best Diplomats, a New York-based United Nations Simulation Organization.