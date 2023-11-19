No tree felling sans permission in DNCC areas: Atiqul

In a bid to reinforce the importance of environmental conservation, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam declared a strict policy against unauthorised tree cutting in DNCC areas.Speaking at the inauguration of the Nagor Shobujayon Project at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Auditorium in Farmgate on Saturday, Atiqul underscored the vital role of trees in urban settings.The Nagor Shobujayon Project, aimed at augmenting greenery in the city, plans to plant around 17,000 decorative and shade trees along the central median from Jahangir Gate near Bangladesh Army Stadium to Farmgate. Atiqul emphasised, "No tree should be cut without permission," directing councillors, engineers, and officials to ensure discussions with residents before any tree-cutting activity.Highlighting ongoing efforts, the mayor revealed that approximately 5,500 trees had already been planted on the central median, each meticulously identified with a GPS app-assigned ID number.He stressed the importance of nurturing planted trees to maturity, acknowledging the challenges involved in caring for them. The mayor outlined the benefits of the initiative, noting that the trees would contribute to a greener environment, bloom with flowers, bear fruits, provide shade, and contribute essential oxygen. �UNB