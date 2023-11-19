Make city dwellers use public transport

Dear SirDhaka is the fourth most populous city which is home to more than 22 million people according to the World Atlas. In a city of accommodating this large number of population, problems like traffic jam has made the situation severely suffocating for the dwellers. Many reasons behind causing this miserable situation have already been pointed out and the growing number of private cars on the street is one among them.For many times before, the authority assured the city dwellers of taking several actions to prevent this problem from turning into an even more severe problem, such as, providing school bus services for the school-college going students, building parking lot to stop cars parking at the side of the street, creating awareness among residents to use public transport instead of their own cars, etc.However, none these addressed actions have seen a full or even partial implementation in some cases. At this point of time, there is no justification for this procrastination by the authority. At least for the sake of the 22 million dwellers, the authority must come up with the resolution of solving this problem at the earliest time possible.Mojahid Bin Alam SiperStudent, University of Dhaka