Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:14 PM
Home Editorial

PM again calls for end to Gaza war

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once again has called for an immediate end to Gaza war amid continued history's one of the greatest apocalyptic humanitarian catastrophes inflicted by the Israeli forces on the innocent civilian Palestinians including a majority of children and women.

Sheikh Hasina who has been dubbed 'Mother of Humanity' for her generosity towards the displaced people like Rohingya refugees made this clarion call while delivering her speech at the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit 2023 held in New Delhi on Friday by joining the platform virtually from Dhaka.

Her appeal to the international community to stand united as one world against the Palestinian conflict came when Israeli forces have escalated ground and air attacks on unarmed people at their will ignoring a minimum level of ethics of war as if they are given carte blanche to play havoc with the mindset that they live in a world unto itself.

They have even played down pleas from the world leaders including the US president Joe Biden for a humanitarian pause in their prolonged inhuman atrocities since October 7 when Hamas launched sudden missile attacks on Israel in response to its protracted ill-treatment to the Palestinian people.  

As a result, since then until now, nearly 12,000 Palestinians have lost their lives and over 50,000 been injured with close to half a million people displaced from their homes. Even hospitals, schools, refugee camps, churches, mosques and civilian houses have not been spared by the Israeli air strikes.

Moreover, Israeli forces have blocked all kinds of humanitarian aid laying a complete siege to the Gaza city. They have closed all the crossings into the city forcing around 1.1 million Palestinians to live sans food, fuel, electricity and medical facilities.

What is more worrying is that Israel has also been accused of using white phosphorus munitions in its ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon on several occasions which endangers lives of civilian people.

Coinciding with Sheikh Hasina's call to end the war, five countries including Bangladesh put forward a demand for an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the Israel-Hamas war. ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan disclosed that Bangladesh and four countries like South Africa, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti had sought an investigation of 'the situation in the state of Palestine'.

What is encouraging is that South Africa has urged other fellow ICC members to join the referral seeking an investigation into the Gaza conflict and reiterated its commitment to ending impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide with the hope that the situation in Palestine will be prioritised by the ICC in order to deliver justice to the victims of these grave crimes.

We are in plea to the world community to press Israel for an urgent end to its brutalities in Gaza and West Bank.




« PreviousNext »

