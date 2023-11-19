Lack of awareness gives rise to child marriage

The cases of early marriage are increasing in the society. Although child marriage is a crime in law, many people do not care. Child marriage has become a social problem. So much awareness, so much strictness does not stop this social disease. The government has defined children below the age of 18 by ratifying various laws and policies including the Children's Act, the Children's Policy and various instruments including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. According to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 2017, the age of marriage for boys has been raised to 21 and for girls to 18. It is an offense for anyone to marry before this age without special circumstances. The person committing this crime will be punished with imprisonment up to 2 years or fine up to 50 thousand taka or both. If the parents or guardians involved in the child marriage fail to give permission for the marriage or to stop the marriage, even the person performing or conducting the child marriage will be subject to the same punishment. Apart from this, any marriage registrar registering a child marriage shall be an offense and shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years and not more than 6 months or to a fine not exceeding 50 thousand taka or to both and in default of payment of fine shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding 3 months and his license or employment shall be cancelled. will be These sentences will be given by the Executive Magistrate as per the Mobile Courts Act, 2009.According to the information received from Rajshahi District Primary Education Officer's Office and Rajshahi Board of Education, 46 thousand 324 students passed PEC (Primary Education End Examination) in 2015 in the district. As soon as the students of this batch sat for the JSC examination in 2018, 7 thousand 7 of them dropped out of education. 39 thousand 317 students took the exam. In 2021 they give SSC exam. Another 6,000 students failed during this examination. In five years, 13 thousand 7 students dropped out in the district, which is 28.07 percent of the total students. Rajshahi District Education Officer Md. Prothom Alo spoke about this. With Nasir Uddin'. (Source: Prothom Alo, September 8, 2022)According to the information published by the media, it is known from the sources of the Ministry of Law that there are 7 thousand 900 workers in the whole country. Among them, there are 231 people in Dhaka district. There are 129 people in Dhaka City Corporation area alone. According to the information of the ministry, all the workers who are outside this list in different areas of the country including the capital are illegal. This number is about four hundred. They have no registration. As some areas in the capital are large, there are more than one workers. There are countless floating Kazis in different areas including Dhaka Judge Court, Rampura, Bashundhara, Moghbazar, Malibagh, Mohakhali, Uttara, Farmgate, Sayedabad. They have no valid certificates or addresses'. All over the country, including the capital, the simple people are being lured by bogus workers. By giving small punishments to false Qazis, they are perhaps increasing the severity of their misdeeds without taking the matter into consideration. By this most of the unconscious people are being victimized. As a result of fake marriage and divorce, victims lose their legal rights, property rights, conjugal rights and other rights.Despite achieving enviable success in many development indicators, the rate of child marriage in Bangladesh is still alarming. According to a report published by UNICEF in 2014, Bangladesh has the highest rate of child marriage in South Asia. Meanwhile, the proposal to lower the age of marriage for girls from 18 to 16 has multiplied that concern. Analysts say poverty, outdated ideas, social structures, violence against women and insecurity are responsible for child marriage.Regarding marriage through marriage affidavit in the name of court marriage, on the one hand, notaries will complete the marriage affidavit by looking at the birth registration and ID card as proof of correct age determination of the swearers, on the other hand, the authorities must take strict measures to prevent its abuse. Marriage registration and divorce online registration is necessary when everything is being updated with the movement of time. For example, NID card, birth-death registration process as well as marriage registration and lock, if this is the case, no one can get married before the prescribed age, but in case of special arrangements, special options should be kept online. If this is the case, the mischief of false Qazis will be easily stopped. The public should also be aware of the family awareness along with increasing government initiatives in this regard.The writer is a Panel Lawyer, National Human Rights Commission-Bangladesh