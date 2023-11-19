Parents’ role vital to ensure education for children with special needs

So, let's talk about these particular schools. They're like safe and welcoming places designed just for kids with special needs. In Asia, where there are many languages and traditions, these schools become like melting pots where everyone is different but celebrated. It's not just about learning; it's about creating a place where every child feels like they belong. Now, think about the parents or guardians of these special kids. They become super important. They're not just there to drop off and pick up; they're the most prominent supporters and advocates. Imagine them as the captains of a team, working with teachers and experts to ensure their child gets all the help they need. It's not only about school; it's about creating a home where a child's unique needs are accepted and embraced. But here's the tricky part. In some places in Asia, people still need some ideas about kids with special needs. Some myths and beliefs make it harder for these kids to be accepted. So, the parents have a big job-not only taking care of their child but also breaking down these wrong ideas and helping everyone understand that every child is special in their way.





Imagine education as a giant, colourful tapestry with many threads, and in one corner, there's something extraordinary-special child education. This is a unique part of education that needs extra attention and care. Now, let's zoom in on Asia, where different cultures and modern ways of teaching come together. For a special child in Asia, going to school is like dancing to the old traditions and the new ideas about education. It's like balancing between what's always been done and what's changing.However, even with these challenges, there's a silver lining. Asian cultures are pretty solid and resilient. This means that there's an excellent chance to improve even when things are tough. Special child education in Asia is not just about struggles; it's about turning difficulties into opportunities for change. It's like planting seeds for a future where every kid can grow and be a valuable part of their community, no matter what makes them unique.Imagine special education in Asia like a giant puzzle with many different pieces. This kind of education isn't just about books and classrooms; it's influenced by culture, how people interact, and even how much money a place has. Now, think about all the different ways kids can learn. Some might find reading tricky, while others might need help with their senses, like hearing or seeing. Special education in Asia understands that every child is different, and it creates particular ways of teaching that fit each kid's needs. So, here come the special schools-they're safe and cosy places where these unique kids can start their learning adventure. It's not just about giving them books and lessons; it's about having tools and tricks that match exactly what each child needs. It's like having a personalized toolkit for every student. These schools become magical lands where everyone's differences are accepted and celebrated. They're like secret gardens where each child can grow and learn in their way, with the support they need.Think of these special schools as super welcoming places. They're like big pots where everyone is invited to be part of something extraordinary, no matter how different. It's not just about learning; it's about creating a place where everyone feels like they belong. Now, picture Asia-this big mix of cultures and languages, like a colourful quilt of different pieces. In these special schools, it's like all these pieces come together. It's a party of differences! The schools ensure that being different is not just okay; it's something to cheer for. They want every kid to feel special and important. So, this celebration of being different isn't just in the classrooms. It's like a good smell that spreads everywhere. It's in the air how people talk and treat each other. These special schools are like the cool kids' party where being yourself is the coolest thing you can do. And guess what? This party vibe doesn't stop at the school gate. It goes out into the big world. People start thinking, "Hey, those kids in special schools are pretty awesome. Let's be nice and accepting to everyone, no matter what makes them special." The attitude towards kids with special needs is changing, and everyone is starting to see the awesomeness of being different.Imagine the journey of a special child-it's not a lonely trip. It's like going on an adventure, and guess who the teammates are? The guardians! They're like the cheerleaders and helpers, ensuring the child has everything they need. Now, think about Asia. Families there are super close-knit, like a big team that sticks together. In this teamwork, the guardians become the MVPs. Their role is super important-they're not just looking out for their child but also speaking up for them. It's like being superheroes, fighting for what's best for their kids. They're ensuring every child gets a fair chance to shine, no matter what makes them special.Think of guardians as the big bosses of support for their special kids. It's not just about what happens in the classroom; it's a big job beyond those walls. So, imagine the home-it's like the headquarters where everything starts. Guardians become like builders, creating a super supportive home. It's not just about making space for their child; it's about giving them a warm hug of acceptance. They don't just say, "Okay, you're different"; they shout, "You're awesome just the way you are!" It's like breaking the old rules of education. Guardians say, "Hey, let's think beyond the usual stuff. Let's create a whole system that helps our special kids." It's a bit like making a new kind of school that understands and celebrates what makes each child special.But, there's a bit of a tricky part in Asia. People there have some wrong ideas and stories about disabilities. It's like they believe in things that aren't true, and it creates problems for special child education. The guardians, the parents or the caretakers have a tough job. It's not just about taking care of their kids; it's also about fighting against these wrong beliefs in society. However, even though it's tough, there's a bright side. Asian cultures are pretty strong and can handle difficulties well. So, even with these problems, there's a chance to improve things. If everyone supports it fully, special child education can change how people think. It can create a new way of looking at things, where being different is not a problem but an incredible part of being human.So, special child education in Asian society is a story of being strong, caring, and improving. The special schools are like safe places where everyone is welcome, and the guardians are like superheroes, ensuring their kids don't just do well in school but also become extraordinary people. It might be a bit hard sometimes, but in those challenges, there's a chance to make the world a place where every child can grow up to do great things in society, no matter what makes them special.The writer is a faculty member, Department of English, Fareast International University