UGC needs more powers to better quality of tertiary education

Enhancing autonomy: The government needs to provide the UGC more freedom in terms of formulating policies, allocating funds, selecting members, and approving projects, programs, and plans, among other things. Additionally, the UGC should retain its impartiality and integrity while fending off political pressure and intervention from numerous sources.





The University Grants Commission (UGC) was established by Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman, known as the Father of the Nation, as the statutory agency in the field of tertiary education to oversee higher education in Bangladeshon 16 December 1972 and later enacted as an autonomous apex body in Higher Education under the President Order No. 10 of 1973. The UGC is in charge of awarding funding, upholding standards, and directing the growth of the nation's higher education institutions. Additionally, the UGC is essential in advancing higher education's globalization, innovation, and research.The UGC has a wide range of functions and powers to regulate and support higher education in Bangladesh. UGC needs to be empowered more to look into the irregularities in expenditure and the recruitment of teachers and general members on the staff in all the public and private universities.The UGC needs to be empowered more and strengthened to overcome its limitations and challenges and to perform its role more effectively and efficiently. Some of the possible ways of empowerment are:Increasing funding: In order for the UGC to be able to satisfy the expanding demands and requirements of higher education, the government should enhance the budgetary allocation for the UGC. The UGC should investigate additional financing options from different parties, including students, parents, alumni, companies, industries, foundations, etc., such as fees, contributions, grants, loans, endowments, etc.Enhancing quality: By developing and executing efficient quality assurance and accrediting systems for higher education institutions and programs, the UGC should raise the standard of education. For the purpose of evaluating and enhancing quality, the UGC should create and implement standards, criteria, indicators, benchmarks, and other measures. The UGC shall periodically examine and evaluate institutions and programs in higher education and adopt remedial action and quality-control measures.Promoting research: In order to develop a culture of research and innovation in higher education, the UGC should support publications and research activities in a variety of domains of knowledge. For research initiatives, programs, centers, networks, etc., the UGC should offer funding, facilities, incentives, prizes, recognition, etc. The UGC should support international and domestic research collaboration and exchange as well as the dissemination of research results.Collaborative work: Fostering academic mobility, collaboration, exchange, and recognition between domestic and international colleges and institutes will help internationalize higher education. The UGC needs to focus on increasing Bangladesh's higher education system's worldwide exposure.The UGC plays the role of a facilitator for the universities and a mediator between the universities and the government.The UGC has some limitations for overseeing and supporting institutions of higher learning as well as increasing their standards, research, and globalization. However, the UGC must overcome a number of challenges to fulfill its role effectively. The UGC must thus be strengthened and given greater funding, autonomy, structure, and advantages such as globalization and excellent quality. Additionally, open, competitive, inclusive, and participatory selection processes should be used for leadership positions in the UGC and academic staff positions at institutions. I believe it is important for the commission to have the power to take legal action against irregularities in the recruitment of university teachers, admission of more students than seats available, financial irregularities, certificate trade, and irregularities in development projects of universities without meddling with the autonomy of the universities.The writer works as Secretary, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC). He is also the Secretary General of the Dhaka University Sociology Alamni (DUSA) and Member of Bangladesh Press Council (BPC).