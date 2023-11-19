Survival and diseases transmission mystery of aedes mosquitoes

Brown et al reported that Aedes aegypti originated from Africa as a zoophilic tree-hole breeder (Ae. aegyptiformosus) and is domesticated or stays in close proximity to humans throughout the tropical and subtropical regions outside of Africa. This human-adapted species is hypothesised to have spread to the New World and Asia via increased global trade. Delatte et al revealed thatAedes albopictus (Skuse, 1894) is originally from Bengal, India and is indigenous to Southeast Asia. It has spread to Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North and South Americas and Pacific Islands. To date, both Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus are widely distributed throughout the world, including Southeast Asia.

Aedes mosquitoes (Diptera, Culicidae) are the main vectors for several diseases associated with arboviruses, such as dengue, dengue haemorrhagic fever, dengue shock syndrome, yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika virus infection. There are two medically important species of Aedes mosquitoes that are associated with the transmission of dengue virus: Aedes aegypti (Linnaeus, 1762) and Aedes albopictus (Skuse, 1984). According to WHO guideline; the adults of Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus are both black in colour but they can easily be differentiated by the pattern of white scales on their dorsal side of the thorax: Ae aegypti has two straight lines surrounded by curved lyre-shaped lines on the side while Ae. albopictus has a single broad line of white scales at the middle of the thorax. The adult female Aedes mates, takes blood meals, lays 100-300 eggs in a single cluster in artificial and natural containers and can survive an average of 20-30 days.Eggs can remain alive for years, and hatch into larvae when conditions are right. Aedes mosquitoes are considered to be day-time biters as they bite during dawn after sunrise and at dusk before sunset. Upon ingestion of dengue virus from an infected person, the virus will multiply in the salivary gland of the mosquito for 8-10 days (incubation period) prior to transmission to another person during subsequent blood meals. The WHO guideline described that the flight range of Aedes mosquitoes is relatively short, in the range of 50 to 200 m from their breeding sites.A. aegypti typically lays eggs in manmade or artificial containers in or around the home and can bite indoors. A. albopictus (the Asian tiger mosquito) can live in a broader temperature range and at cooler temperatures than A. aegypti and thus has a wider geographic distribution, extending into temperate regions. A. albopictus feeds on animals as well as humans, prefers natural habitats, usually bites outdoors, and is generally considered a less efficient vector of human disease than A. aegypti.Ae. albopictus is capable of surviving in much colder climates than Ae. aegypti, and this species has also adapted well to urban environments. Tsudaet al.in 2006 showed that Ae. aegypti was more commonly found in urban areas while Ae. albopictus was found more in rural areas in Thailand, but the pattern of precipitation during their two field seasons was not different between the two sites. If no mention is made regarding atmospheric temperature, it can be hypothesized that an urban habitat has a higher atmospheric temperature compared to a rural area, where vegetation is more abundant. Ae. albopictus is also mainly exophagic, which means that air conditioning in the summer would not have as much of an effect on it, as it would on Ae. aegypti. Ae. aegypti can be endophilic and endophagic, allowing this species to reap the benefits of controlled indoor temperatures in extreme heat and cold as well as utilizing man-made structures filled with rain water for oviposition, which allows this species to thrive in urban environments. This highlights that Ae. albopictus has developed several strategies to cope with a wider range of atmospheric temperature and adapt to local thermal conditions. Moreover, it has been shown that environmental variability can actually promote the occurrence of the sudden increased abundance of Ae. aegypti. With higher atmospheric temperature in the summer, the yearly pattern of distribution of Ae. aegypti in temperate and sub-tropical areas is indeed greatly affected.As Ae. albopictus and Ae. aegypti continue to expand their distribution range, and in the context of global warming, it appears more important than ever to have a good understanding of their biology and ecology. If much is known about the effects of atmospheric temperature on Ae. aegypti, comparatively less information is available for Ae. albopictus. Focusing on this knowledge gap, in particular regarding the effects on the activity and host-seeking behavior of this species of mosquito is urgently to explore. More information becoming available for these mosquitoes and the pathogens they vector will allow for a better understanding of what can be done to prevent the spread of disease.The writer is a Professor and Head, Department of Entomology, National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine, NIPSOM