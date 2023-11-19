Video
Growers of Padma chars dream with onion at Bagha

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 18: Growers are dreaming with onion in remote chars of the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district.

Growers said, this year's early recession of flood water has facilitated farming of advance variety of onion in the     upazila.
 
"We are dreaming of expected benefits with onion on Padma chars," said a Khairhat area grower Abdus Salam.   

He has farmed onion on three bighas of land at about Tk 1 lakh including seed, fertiliser and labourer.

New onion can be lifted within next two weeks. Growers are expecting both good yielding and fair prices.

According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, this season, advance onion has been cultivated on 30 hectares of land in the upazila. Wholesalers come from different areas to purchase onions of Padma chars as these are of higher quality.

An onion grower of Chakrajapur Char Golam Mostafa said, he got good price of onions in the last three years, and this year he is also expecting good price.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, this season, onion, by more or less, has been cultivated in elsewhere in this upazila. But onion has mostly been cultivated on the Padma chars, he added.

Onion growers are given advice regularly, he maintained.



