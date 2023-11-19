Paralysed man burnt at Manda

MANDA, NAOGAON: An elderly paralyzed man was burnt to death at his residence in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday night.The incident took place in Ganeshpur Hotathpara Village under the upazila at around 10:15 pm.The deceased was identified as Samser Ali, 70, son of late Subid Ali of Kachukari Village under Mohadevpur Upazila in the district.According to locals, Samser Ali along with his wife had been living in the house as their son and daughter live elsewhere. At around 10:15 pm, a fire broke out in the house from a kerosene lamp and engulfed the house immediately.Being informed, a firefighting unit from Manda Fire Station rushed there and doused the blaze but could not protect the man. Samser died on the spot, they said.