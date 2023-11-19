Video
Sunday, 19 November, 2023
Home Countryside

Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Magura, Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondents

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Magura and Gaibandha, in three days.

NARAYANGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place in Ichapara Village under Sonargaon Municipality at around 11 am.

The deceased were identified as Muntasir, 2, son of Mainuddin, a resident of the foresaid area, and Afifa Akter, 2, daughter of Raju Ahmed of Gausia area under Rupganj Upazila in the district. They were cousins in relation.

According to the deceased's family members, the duo slipped into a pond in Ichapara Village while they were playing together beside it in the morning. After a while, the family members started looking for them and found them floating on water.

They were then rescued and taken to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Inspector Md Mohsin confirmed the incident.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Shyamnagar Village of the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Meherima, 2, daughter of Md Abdullah Sardar of Bararia West Para Village under Balidia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Meherima fell in a ditch near her aunt's house in Shyamnagar Village of the upazila in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members found her body and recovered it from the ditch.

It was known that Mehrima along with her maternal grandmother went to visit her uncle Mahdi Hasan's house in Shyamnagar Village in the morning.

Later in the afternoon, Mehrima drowned in the ditch near the house without anyone noticing.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohammadpur PS Raihanul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been registered in this regard.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tanha Khatun, 3, daughter of Azadur Rahman Azad, a resident of Akanda Para in Habibullah Village under Bongram Union in the upazila.

Bongram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Fazlul Kaiyum Huda said Tanha Khatun fell in a pond next to the house at around 9 am while she was beside it.

Later on, sensing the matter, the family members started searching for her and found the girl floating on water.

They then recovered the body of Tanha from the pond, the UP chairman added.




