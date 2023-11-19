75 detained on different charges in 10 districts

A total of 75 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 10 districts- Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Barishal, Rajshahi, Gaibandha, Feni, Chattogram, Joypurhat and Sirajganj, in recent times.UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with two one-shooter firearms and 20 rounds ammunition from Ukhiya Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Md Jobayed, 40, hails from Bangalkhali Kankrachhari Dakbangla Ujanpara area under Rajasthali Upazila in Rangamati District.Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Machkaria Adarsha Village under Rajapalong Union of Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Tuesday night, and arrested the man along with the firearms, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS).Legal actions would be taken against the arrested in this regard, the OC added.NOAKHALI: Police arrested six members of an inter-district robbers' gang along with firearms from Begumganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested men are: Gias Uddin, Yusuf alias Kala, Azad, Monir Hossain, Salauddin and Shafique. All of them are active members of an inter-district robbers' gang.Police sources said on information that a group of robbers taking preparation to commit robbery in Jirtali Bazar area of the upazila on Tuesday night, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area, and arrested them red-handed.Police also recovered two firearms and some local weapons from their possession during the drive.After filing of a case with Begumganj PS, the arrested were produced before the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.Superintend of Police in Noakhali Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that legal action would be taken against those arrested.KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 24 sacks of Indian sugar from Kamalganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Jamshed Khan.Sub-Inspector of Kamalganj PS Pabitra Shekhor said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhanugachh Kancha Bazar area on Tuesday night, and arrested Jamshed Khan along with 1,200 kilograms of illegal Indian sugar in 24 sacks worth about Tk 1.44 lakh.Kamalganj PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed against the arrested in this regard.BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Barishal Metropolitan Chhatra Dal President Rezaul Karim and his associate on charge of planning an arson attack on launch.A team of RAB-8 conducted drives at different places in the city and arrested the duo.The arrested Chhatra Dal men were planning to arson attack on Barishal-Dhaka route passenger launch after the announcement of the election schedule, said RAB-8 Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin on Wednesday morning.Besides, Rezaul Karim was one of the instructor of October 28 sabotage and was also involved in different arson attacks, violence in Dhaka and Barishal.Meanwhile, Metropolitan BNP Convenor Committee Member Md Jahidul Rahman Ripon claimed that the plainclothes team also picked up Government Sayed Hatem Ali College Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Ahad Hossain Abir.RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, arrested 38 individuals on different charges in the city in two days.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) confirmed the information in a press release.According to the RMP, a team from Rajpara PS arrested 11 individuals, while the law enforcers from Boalia, Katakhali, and Karnahar PSs arrested 6 people each. Police from Shah Makhdum PS arrested 6, Kashiyadanga PS four and Chandrima and Paba PSs detained three people more. Additionally, Motihar and Belpukur PSs members arrested one and two individuals respectively, and the Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three.The police further informed that among the arrested individuals, 9 were wanted fugitives and 5 were apprehended with narcotics. Apart from that, 24 individuals were accused in various crimes. In a drug-related case, 27 grams of heroin, 350 grams of marijuana, and 150 pieces of yaba tablets were seized from one of the arrested.Regarding this, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of RMP Jamirul Islam stated that a regular campaign has been conducted with the participation of the duty personnel to apprehend these 38 individuals.Legal measures have been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.GAIBANDHA: Police arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in killing a union-level Juba League leader in Sundarganj Upazila of the district recently.The deceased Zahidul Islam, 38, a resident of Pashchim Baiddanath Village in the upazila, was the president of Sonara Union unit Awami Juba League.Sundarganj PS OC KM Azmiruzzaman said, Zahidul told police at the upazila health complex that Jamaat-BNP activists carried out the attack on him.Zahidul also mentioned the names of some of the attackers before he died and according to his given information police have detained four suspects so far.Quoting the locals and the Juba League leaders, Azmiruzzaman said Zahidul was returning home from Bamondanga riding a motorcycle at around 11:30 pm on November 12 last. At that time, a gang of 7 to 8 armed miscreants stopped his bike on the Sundarganj-Bamondanga road in Shakha Mara Bridge area and hacked Zahidul indiscriminately, cut ligaments of both hands and legs.Locals took the critically injured Zahidul to Sundarganj Upazila Health Complex. Later on, he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further. He died there the following morning.Filing of a case with Sundarganj PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.FENI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested the district unit Juba Dal president Zakir Hossain recently in a case filed over killing of a police constable during BNP's rally on October 28 in the capital.A RAB-7 statement said the Juba Dal leader was arrested from Muhammad Ali Bazar area of the district.RAB-7 Feni Company Commander Squadron Leader Mohammad Sadequl Islam said a total of 13 cases against the Juba Dal leader Zakir in Feni and Khagrachari districts on charges of sabotage and attempted to murder.The statement said RAB also arrested three others including Feni Juba Dal General Secretary (GS) Nasir Uddin Khandaker and handed them over to the Feni Model PS.Meanwhile, Juba Dal Central Committee President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and GS (Acting) Shafiqul Islam Milton have condemned the arrests.CHATTOGRAM: Police recently arrested at least 20 BNP leaders and activists in the district during a nationwide 48-hours blockade called by the BNP and other like-minded opposition parties.BNP leaders and activists in the district took out protest rallies and blocked roads in different parts of the city demanding the overthrow of the government and the release of various arrested leaders and activists.Meanwhile, no goods vehicles or passenger buses left Chattogram due to the blockade.Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is patrolling in the city along with RAB personnel and police to prevent sabotage and maintain law and order.BGB Chattogram-8 Battalion Commander Lt Col Shahed Minhaj Siddique said 14 platoons of BGB have been deployed in Chattogram.A press release of metropolitan BNP mentioned that BNP leaders and activists took out protest rallies and blocked roads in different parts of the city in support of the day-long blockade.JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term in a drug case, from Bangabandhu Road area in the district town recently.The arrested person is Mokarram Hossain Liton, 48, son of Mehedi Hasan Dewan, a resident of Khadail Village under Badalgachhi Upazila in Naogaon District.Joypurhat RAB Camp Company Commander Major Md Sheikh Sadiq Hossain said a team of the elite force arrested Liton along with Ampule injections from Bagjana area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on July 24, 2018. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Panchbibi PS in this regard.Later on, Liton came out of the jail on bail and went into hiding.A court in the district sentenced Liton to life-term imprisonment in the drug case on July 31 this year while he was absent in the court.Following this, the elite force members again conducted drives to nab Liton, and arrested him from Bangabandhu Road area in the district town recently.However, the arrested was handed over to police for taking further action against him, the RAB official added.SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a co-organizing secretary of the district unit BNP from Diardhangora area of Sirajganj recently in a case filed over sabotage activities.The arrested BNP leader is Shamim Hossain Hitler.Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said apart from this, there are several cases against Shamim Hossain Hitler.The official further said the BNP leader was sent to jail following a court order.