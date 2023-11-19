Manpower crisis hampers 52 community clinics at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Nov 18: A total of 52 community clinics in Morrelganj Upazila of the district are running in a slow pace due to manpower crisis.Due to the manpower shortage, clinics are not under proper monitoring. Clinics at the union level are lying closed for two/three days in a week. General people are deprived of due healthcare services.It was supposed to have one HI (health inspector). But this post is being acted by one Hemayet Hossain. It was supposed to have 16 AHI (assistant health inspector), but only three ones are posted.The appointment process got suspended due to lawsuit when Rawshon Ershad was health minister. Four posts of CHCP (community health care provider) are vacant. The total number of community clinics is 54.In order to take healthcare services to doorsteps of people across the country, in 2000 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative of the community clinic. As part of it, 52 clinics were set up in 16 unions and one municipality of the upazila.Each community clinic is supposed to include one each community healthcare CHCP, HA, and family planning assistant (FPA). Posts of CHCP are posted in more than one clinic. But other posts are vacant.According to sources at the Upazila Health Complex, there are four posts of health inspectors for 52 community clinics in the upazila. But these are lying vacant for three/four years. Nine posts out of total 13 assistant health inspectors are vacant. Out of 64 health worker posts, 37 ones are vacant. In 2015, health worker recruit exam was held. But the final decision is still hanging due to legal complications.Family Planning Officer of Morrelganj Upazila Health Complex Dr Sharmi Ray said, clinic overseeing is hampered for the time being due to more than one vacant posts of field level officials. The manpower crisis has been informed to the authorities concerned, she added.Upazila Nirbahi Officer S M Tareq Sultan said, the community clinic project is the landmark step of the Prime Minister. There is no scope to keep community clinics closed, he added.He further said, the issue of the closed clinics was raised at the monthly meeting of the district.The deputy commissioner has asked civil surgeon to look into the matter, he maintained.