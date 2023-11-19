Man gets life term in drug case

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 18: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment in a drug case filed with Siddhirganj Police Station (PS) in the city in 2016.Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Umme Saraban Tahura handed down the verdict on Wednesday in presence of the convict.The condemned convict is Nazmul Hossain, 32, son of Habibur Rahman of Kapasia area in Gazipur. He lives in Sanarpar area at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj.The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.Another man, named Jamil, was acquitted as the charges brought against him could not be proved at that time.Narayanganj Court Police Inspector Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Nazmul was arrested along with 40 bottles of phensedyl from Sanarpara area of Siddhirganj in the city on December 15, 2016.Later on, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Siddhirganj PS against four people.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing two.