Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man to die for killing woman

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Nov 18: A court in the district sentenced a man to death on the charge of killing a mentally-challenged woman after rape in Singair Upazila in 2019.

Manikganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Begum Tania Kamal handed down the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

The condemned convict is Rokman Hossain Tona, 35, a resident of Boro Kaliakair area in Singair Upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, Rokman entered the house of a mentally-challenged woman in the area on December 5, 2019 and slaughtered her after rape.

A case was filed by the deceased's sister-in-law with Singair Police Station on December 6, 2019 accusing Rokman.

After investigation, police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against him on April 18, 2020.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Growers of Padma chars dream with onion at Bagha
Paralysed man burnt at Manda
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Magura, Gaibandha
75 detained on different charges in 10 districts
Manpower crisis hampers 52 community clinics at Morrelganj
Man gets life term in drug case
Man to die for killing woman
Farmers start cultivating winter vegetables in Pabna


Latest News
15 women join fire service as firefighters for first time
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft