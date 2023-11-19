Man to die for killing woman

MANIKGANJ, Nov 18: A court in the district sentenced a man to death on the charge of killing a mentally-challenged woman after rape in Singair Upazila in 2019.Manikganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Begum Tania Kamal handed down the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.The condemned convict is Rokman Hossain Tona, 35, a resident of Boro Kaliakair area in Singair Upazila of the district.According to the prosecution, Rokman entered the house of a mentally-challenged woman in the area on December 5, 2019 and slaughtered her after rape.A case was filed by the deceased's sister-in-law with Singair Police Station on December 6, 2019 accusing Rokman.After investigation, police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against him on April 18, 2020.