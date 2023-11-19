Farmers start cultivating winter vegetables in Pabna

Video
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:12 PM
Naresh MadhuMan to die for killing woman

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Nov 18: Growers are passing busy time in cultivating vegetables in different villages in Ishwardi and Atghoria upazilas of the   district.

Ishwardi is the main vegetable farming upazila. In the upazila, vegetable cultivation is going on in full swing in Chalimpur, Dashuria, Sahapur, Lakshikunda and Muladuli areas. Modern agricultural technology is being used.

In the absence of harmful diseases, insects and natural calamities, farmers are farming good-quality eggplant, pepper, cauliflower, cabbage, cabbage, and tomato.

In some areas advance varieties of vegetables have already been mature. Growers are already selling vegetables, such as cauliflower, cabbage, radish, and brinjal. Yet these vegetables are selling at high prices.

Growers said, prices of vegetables will come down in the full production time.

A grower of Bharimari Uttarpara Village at Chalimpur Union Alhaj Md Nazrul Islam said, he has taken preparation to cultivate winter vegetables on 30 hectares (ha) of land. Sapling beds of cabbage, cauliflower and tomato have already been mature.  These will be planted within the next two to four days, he added.

Grower Jahangir Sardar of Bakhtarpur Village said, their busy work will continue for the next six months. Growers of neighbouring districts are lagging behind in winter cultivation as a large part of their area is inundated. So, growers of Ishwardi will get the opportunity to sell vegetables at a higher price this season.

Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Abdur Rashid in Pabna said, there is bright potential for vegetable cultivation in Ishwardi and Atghoria upazilas.

Growers hope, they will be able to produce desired vegetables if the weather is favourable, he added.
 
He further said, vegetable fields are regularly inspected by sub-assistant agriculture officials. Growers are given improved farming methods, he added.

According to him, this year, vegetables will be produced at a rate of more than 10 tonnes per ha.  So far, no pest and disease infestation has been observed in seedbeds and vegetable fields.
 
Growers in different areas including Bhardimari, Naodapara, Munsidpur, Muladuli Madhyapara, Baghachla, Sahapuur, and Mirkamari are cultivating winter vegetables.

Cultivation of bean is going on in villages of Muladuli Union. Carrot cultivation is more common in Salimpur's Bhardimari, Naodapara, Mirkamari and Sahapur villages. Besides, cultivation of radish, cauliflower, tomato and coriander is higher in grazing area of Laxmikunda Padma.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mita Sarkar said, winter vegetables are grown here on about 7,000 ha of land; Rabi season started on October 16; growers are busy with cultivating winter vegetables; and agriculture department officials are always giving them advice.




