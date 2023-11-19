Three people murdered in three districts

Three people including two women were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gaibandha, Madaripur and Narayanganj, recently.GAIBANDHA: A man was beaten to death reportedly by his brother-in-laws over land dispute in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The incident took place in Rampura Village under Harirampur Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali Munsi, 50, son of Sadal Ali Munsi, a resident of the aforesaid village.According to locals, there had been a longstanding dispute between Ramjan Ali and his brother-in-laws over the ownership of a piece of a land. At around 11:30 am on Tuesday, the deceased's brother-in-laws Shafiqul Islam and Shohidul Islam along with another attacked on Ramjan when he was working in a field and beat him up mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.Later on, Ramjan was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.MADARIPUR: A housewife was beaten to death reportedly by her in-laws over dowry in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The deceased was identified as Najma Akter, 30, wife of Mostofa Munshi, a resident of Machkandi Village under Peyarpur Union in the upazila.The deceased's family members said Najma Akter got married with Mostofa about 10 years back. Since then, Mostofa and his family members used to torture her over dowry, which led a chaos on the family for a long time. On Sunday evening, they tortured Najma and took her to Madaripur Sadar Hospital when she fell critically ill. Later on, the on-duty doctor of the hospital declared Najma dead.The deceased's mother Tahmina Begum said, "They killed my daughter, we want justice over the killing."Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Since the death of Najma, all of the accused went into hiding.Madaripur Sadar PS OC Salauddin Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal action would be taken in this regard.NARAYANGANJ: A woman was killed by her husband in Araihazar Upazila of the district early Sunday.The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum, 45, wife of Haque, a resident of Mukundi area under Araihazar Municipality. She was the daughter of late Osman of the area.Police sources said the deceased's husband was in jail for eight years in a robbery case. After getting out of the jail on bail, he came to known that his wife got involved in an extramarital affair. Following this, he hacked Jahanara with a sharp weapon at around 2 am on Sunday, leaving her critically injured.Injured Jahanra was rescued and taken to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The law enforcers, however, arrested the deceased's husband.Araihazar PS OC Md Ahsan Ullah confirmed the incident.