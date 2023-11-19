Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three people murdered in three districts

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gaibandha, Madaripur and Narayanganj, recently.

GAIBANDHA: A man was beaten to death reportedly by his brother-in-laws over land dispute in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Rampura Village under Harirampur Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali Munsi, 50, son of Sadal Ali Munsi, a resident of the aforesaid village.

According to locals, there had been a longstanding dispute between Ramjan Ali and his brother-in-laws over the ownership of a piece of a land. At around 11:30 am on Tuesday, the deceased's brother-in-laws Shafiqul Islam and Shohidul Islam along with another attacked on Ramjan when he was working in a field and beat him up mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, Ramjan was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.

MADARIPUR: A housewife was beaten to death reportedly by her in-laws over dowry in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Najma Akter, 30, wife of Mostofa Munshi, a resident of Machkandi Village under Peyarpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Najma Akter got married with Mostofa about 10 years back. Since then, Mostofa and his family members used to torture her over dowry, which led a chaos on the family for a long time. On Sunday evening, they tortured Najma and took her to Madaripur Sadar Hospital when she fell critically ill. Later on, the on-duty doctor of the hospital declared Najma dead.

The deceased's mother Tahmina Begum said, "They killed my daughter, we want justice over the killing."
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Since the death of Najma, all of the accused went into hiding.

Madaripur Sadar PS OC Salauddin Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal action would be taken in this regard.

NARAYANGANJ: A woman was killed by her husband in Araihazar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum, 45, wife of Haque, a resident of Mukundi area under Araihazar Municipality. She was the daughter of late Osman of the area.

Police sources said the deceased's husband was in jail for eight years in a robbery case. After getting out of the jail on bail, he came to known that his wife got involved in an extramarital affair. Following this, he hacked Jahanara with a sharp weapon at around 2 am on Sunday, leaving her critically injured.

Injured Jahanra was rescued and taken to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers, however, arrested the deceased's husband.
Araihazar PS OC Md Ahsan Ullah confirmed the incident.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Growers of Padma chars dream with onion at Bagha
Paralysed man burnt at Manda
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Magura, Gaibandha
75 detained on different charges in 10 districts
Manpower crisis hampers 52 community clinics at Morrelganj
Man gets life term in drug case
Man to die for killing woman
Farmers start cultivating winter vegetables in Pabna


Latest News
15 women join fire service as firefighters for first time
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft