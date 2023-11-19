Seven killed in separate road mishaps

Seven people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Gazipur, Mymensingh and Kishoreganj, in four days.NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A young man was killed and another injured as their motorbike hit a stationary covered van on the Bogura-Natore highway in Nandigram Upazila of the district early Saturday.The accident took place in front of Selina Filling Station in Nandigram Municipality at around 5 am.The deceased was identified as Bhorot Chandra Barman, 26, son of Shital Chandra, a resident of Nawtika Village under Khetlal Upazila in Joypurhat District.The injured person is Alamin Hossen.Quoting locals, police said Bhorot along with Alamin Hossen was returning home from Natore Town at dawn riding on a motorcycle. On the way, Bhorot lost control over the steering of his bike and hit a parked covered van in front of Selina Filling Station in Nandigram Municipality at around 5 am. Bhorot died on the spot and Alamin was critically injured at that time.Being informed, police recovered the body.The injured was rescued and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.However, the law enforcers have also seized both the vehicle from the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kundarhat Highway Police Station (PS) Abbas Ali confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An auto-rickshaw passenger was killed after being hit by a truck in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday.The accident took place in Bahalabari area on the Chapainawabganj-Sonamasjid highway under the upazila in the evening.The deceased was identified as Enamul Hoque, 50, son of late Afsar Ali, a resident of Choto Chakghorapakhia Village in the upazila.Police sources said a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Bahalabari area in the evening, which left its one passenger seriously injured. Immediately after the accident, seriously injured Enamul was rescued and rushed to the Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Shibganj PS OC Chowdhury Zobayer Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.GAZIPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed after a truck crushed them in Kaliakoir Upazila of the district on Thursday. The accident took place in Chandra Rural Electricity area of the upazila in the afternoon.The deceased were identified as Nirob, 18, son of Masud Rana, a resident of Goatola Village in the upazila, and Zubaer Hossain, 15, son of Sorif Hossain, hailed from Sirajganj District.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliakoir PS Jamuna Akter said a truck hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and crushed its two riders Nirob and Zubaer at Chandra in the afternoon, leaving them dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the bodies.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck and arrested its driver from the scene, the SI added.Naozor Police Outpost Inspector Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.MYMENSINGH: Two young men were killed in a collision between a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.The accident took place in Tarakakanda Dakshin Bazar Bridge area on the Mymensingh-Sherpur road under the upazila at around 1:30 pm.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police and local sources said the two persons were going to Fulpur at noon riding on a motorcycle. On the way, when they reached Tarakakanda Dakshin Bazar Bridge area, the motorcycle collided head-on with a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. The two people died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.Tarakanda PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy was killed as a sand-laden truck hit him in Itna Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The accident took place in Notun Bazar area of the upazila in the morning.The deceased was identified as Sajoy Ravidas, 10, a resident of Rishipara Village in the upazila.Itna PS OC Md Zakir Rabbani said Sajoy died on the spot after the truck hit him in Notun Bazar area in the morning.Being informed, police recovered the body.Later on, the body was sent to Kishoreganj Modern Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.