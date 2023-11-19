Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 electrocuted in Noakhali, Barishal

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondents

Three people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barishal, recently.

NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain, 35, son of late Emam Hossain, a resident of Bulua Colony in Chandrapur area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

It was known that Kamal went to steal transformer in front of Kaluai Muktijoddha Complex Building under Nadona Union in Sonaimuri Upazila at midnight. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him dead on the spot.

Locals spotted his electrocuted body in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Banaripara and Agailjhara upazilas of the district recently.

The deceased were identified as Md Yusuf Hawlader, 17, of Dakshin Shakharia Village under Saliabakpur Union in Banaripara Upazila; and Nannu Bhuiyan, 50, of Dakshin Seral Vilalge under Goila Union in Agailjhara Upazila.  

Banaripara PS OC SM Masud Alam Chowdhury said Yusuf came in contact with live electricity while he was working in an under construction house owned by an expatriate at Rayerhat, while left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the OC added.

Meanwhile, Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazaharul Islam said Nannu Bhuiyan came in contact with live electricity while crossing an electric trap at a paddy field to save crops from rat, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy, the police official added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Growers of Padma chars dream with onion at Bagha
Paralysed man burnt at Manda
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Magura, Gaibandha
75 detained on different charges in 10 districts
Manpower crisis hampers 52 community clinics at Morrelganj
Man gets life term in drug case
Man to die for killing woman
Farmers start cultivating winter vegetables in Pabna


Latest News
15 women join fire service as firefighters for first time
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft