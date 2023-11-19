3 electrocuted in Noakhali, Barishal

Three people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barishal, recently.NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district early Thursday.The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain, 35, son of late Emam Hossain, a resident of Bulua Colony in Chandrapur area in Sadar Upazila of the district.It was known that Kamal went to steal transformer in front of Kaluai Muktijoddha Complex Building under Nadona Union in Sonaimuri Upazila at midnight. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him dead on the spot.Locals spotted his electrocuted body in the area in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Banaripara and Agailjhara upazilas of the district recently.The deceased were identified as Md Yusuf Hawlader, 17, of Dakshin Shakharia Village under Saliabakpur Union in Banaripara Upazila; and Nannu Bhuiyan, 50, of Dakshin Seral Vilalge under Goila Union in Agailjhara Upazila.Banaripara PS OC SM Masud Alam Chowdhury said Yusuf came in contact with live electricity while he was working in an under construction house owned by an expatriate at Rayerhat, while left him critically injured.He was then rescued and taken to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the OC added.Meanwhile, Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazaharul Islam said Nannu Bhuiyan came in contact with live electricity while crossing an electric trap at a paddy field to save crops from rat, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy, the police official added.