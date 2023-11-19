Sheikh Russel Digital labs turn deplorable at Jaldhaka

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Nov 18: Inadequate maintenance and negligence have caused deplorable conditions to Sheikh Russel Digital Labs in educational institutions in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district.In view of building Digital Bangladesh by transforming the country into a Smart one by 2041, the government took steps to spread ICT education at the primary level to create knowledge-based society.As part of this vision, since 2016-17 financial year, the activities of the lab began at various phases. Its activities were introduced with separate labs at different educational institutions in the upazila.Each lab included 17 laptops, projector, scanner, printer, chair, table and necessary furniture. The lab rooms were decorated with modern facilities. Besides, desktops were also supplied.These educational institutions are also facing crisis of trained teachers to operate these labs, set up at crores of Taka.According to sources at the Upazila Secondary Education Office-Jaldhaka, in phases, the Department of ICT installed these labs in one ISC, three colleges, 16 secondary schools and four madrasas in the upazila.A recent visit found the awful condition in these labs. Most of these were found locked. The Digital Lab at Ideal Degree College is locked.Lab tools have been taken away by teachers.Principal of the college said, "The government has not given any attention to us for the last several years."The visit to Nekvokta High School found its Digital Lab opened. But some teachers of the school were seen gossiping in the lab.When asked, a student of Class VI said, he never attended lab class. "We also didn't get lab class," said two others.The lab of Gopaljarh Dwimukhi High School was found locked. When asked about the key, office assistant Jahangir said, it is with the head teacher, and he has gone to the education office for official work.But a student of Class VII Oishwarja Ray said, the lab has not yet been opened, and they never attended lab class.The visit to Shoulmari Bahumukhi High School found lab tools including computers scattered.Student Iqbal of Class VII of the school said, they didn't attend class as teachers didn't hold class. It was echoed by student Opurba.Head Teacher Abdul Baki said, "I have no lab assistant. Classes are held somehow by the ICT teacher."The lab room of Bogulagari Delwar Hossain Chowdhury Dakhil Madrasa was also locked.Requesting not to be named, a number of students of Jaldhaka Government Model Pilot High School said, "Our routines don't include lab class."It is the same case in most of the digital labs. It has been due to lack of supervising by the authorities concerned.Assistant Programmer of Jaldhaka Upazila Office Rabiul Islam said, there is no scope to keep the labs unused; these will have to be used; and teachers will be asked.Upazila Secondary Education Officer Chancal Kumar Vowmik said, if lab operators are appointed, this problem may be solved.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Moynul Islam said, it was instructed time and again so that labs were kept functional to check damaging. He blamed teachers saying, after corona many teachers were not careful about these.Few days back, an operative training was provided to ensure right usage of these, he added. After the training course, the present conditions of the labs were supposed to be good, he added. The matter will be inquired, he maintained.