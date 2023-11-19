Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sudan announces ‘immediate’ end to UN mission in war-torn country

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 18: Sudan has informed the UN chief of the "immediate" end of the United Nations political mission in the war-torn country, according to a letter circulated in the Security Council.

In an official letter in Arabic dated Thursday, accompanied by an English version from the Sudanese ambassador to the UN, Foreign Minister Ali Elsadig Ali informed Antonio Guterres of "the decision of the government of Sudan to terminate the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) with immediate effect."

According to the English version, UNITAMS had aimed to "assist the transitional government of Sudan after the December 2018 revolution," but the government said the mission had proven "disappointing."

However, Khartoum said it would continue to work "constructively" with the United Nations.

Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday the mission's mandate was scheduled to end on December 3.

"The Secretary-General has appointed Ian Martin to lead a strategic review of the UN Mission in Sudan to provide the Security Council with options on how to adapt the mission's mandate," he said. Guterres was also appointing Algeria's Ramtane Lamamra as his personal envoy for Sudan.

"We will continue to engage closely with all actors, including the Sudanese authorities and members of the Security Council, to clarify next steps," Dujarric said.

UNITAMS employs 245 people, including 88 in Port Sudan, as well as others outside Sudan in Nairobi and Addis Ababa, Dujarric confirmed.

In an address to the Security Council on Thursday, the UN assistant secretary general for Africa, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, denounced the spread of the conflict to other parts of Sudan, which already has the largest number of displaced people in the world.

"Sudan is facing a convergence of a worsening humanitarian calamity and a catastrophic human rights crisis," she said.

After almost seven months of fighting between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, almost 25 million people need humanitarian aid in Sudan, UN humanitarian operations chief Martin Griffiths said Monday.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Biden-Xi talks to boost stability in Taiwan Strait: Envoy
Sudan announces ‘immediate’ end to UN mission in war-torn country
Nawaz, US ambassador meet in Lahore, discuss political, economic situation
Chinese premier invited to Australia as tensions ease
Israel again strikes deep into Lebanese territory
More than 80 dead in Israeli strikes on Gaza camp: Hamas
Israeli forces order Shifa hospital evacuation in ‘next hour’, hundreds flee
No ‘significant’ pause in Gaza before hostage releases: US official


Latest News
15 women join fire service as firefighters for first time
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft