Nawaz, US ambassador meet in Lahore, discuss political, economic situation

LAHORE, Nov 18: Pakistan PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday held a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome in Lahore, discussing the current political and economic landscape in the country, with a specific emphasis on his party's preparations for the upcoming elections.Blome's meeting with Sharif was one of several liaisons with politicians, which included PPP's Yusuf Raza Gilani and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen as election season picks up.The meeting between the top PML-N leader and the US envoy coincides with Nawaz's series of public gatherings leading up to the elections next year, following his return to the country on October 21.According to a statement issued by PML-N, the US envoy called on the party leader, and their discussion centred on the importance of Pakistan's relations with the United States, among other matters.The statement noted that Nawaz shared his views on the political and economic situation in Pakistan, with a specific focus on his party's readiness for the upcoming elections.In his discussion with the US envoy, the former premier conveyed to him that "the people of Pakistan would once again place their trust in the PML-N to navigate the country through the numerous challenges it currently faces".The two leaders also delved into bilateral ties and collaboration on mutual multilateral concerns between Pakistan and the US.The statement highlighted that both leaders "acknowledged the significance of a steadfast and robust partnership between the two countries."They emphasised the importance of exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation and building upon the successful outcomes that underpin the strong bilateral relationship between the US and Pakistan.The discussion between the duo also encompassed various domains, including trade, economy, climate change, security, and regional stability.Nawaz also raised the issue of the "plight of innocent Palestinians who are being mercilessly killed by the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and imposition of siege around Gaza".He called for an immediate end to hostilities and urgent provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to war-hit people.The US embassy released a statement about the meetings with "political actors" in Multan and Lahore. �DAWN