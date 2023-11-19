Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israel again strikes deep into Lebanese territory

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

BEIRUT, Nov 18: Israel on Saturday struck an aluminium factory deep in Lebanese territory, state media in Lebanon said, a week after its furthest strike since border skirmishes began last month.

"An enemy (Israeli) drone fired two missiles at an aluminium factory on the road between Toul and Kfour, setting it on fire," Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said, without specifying whether there were casualties.

But Kfour mayor Khodr Saad told AFP two wounded civilians were transported to a hospital in the village.

The factory is about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the Israeli frontier.

Weeks of deadly skirmishes between Israel and armed factions in Lebanon, mainly Hezbollah, have largely been limited to border areas since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

NNA said it was the first strike in the Nabatiyeh region of Lebanon's south since the 2006 war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

It also reported Israeli artillery strikes and air raids against several areas in Lebanon's south.

The factory bombardment comes after Israel on November 11 struck a pickup truck on a farm in the Zahrani area on Lebanon's coast, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the Israeli border, NNA said at the time, without reporting casualties.

Hezbollah on Saturday claimed to have shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone "using a surface-to-air missile", in addition to launching five other attacks on Israel's northern border.

While war continues in Gaza, "all resistance forces... will continue to put pressure on Israel," senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said during a speech.

"There is no question today of talking about a ceasefire on one front and not the other," he added.

The frontier between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire since October 7 when unprecedented attacks on Israel by Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas, a Hezbollah ally, sparked war.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Biden-Xi talks to boost stability in Taiwan Strait: Envoy
Sudan announces ‘immediate’ end to UN mission in war-torn country
Nawaz, US ambassador meet in Lahore, discuss political, economic situation
Chinese premier invited to Australia as tensions ease
Israel again strikes deep into Lebanese territory
More than 80 dead in Israeli strikes on Gaza camp: Hamas
Israeli forces order Shifa hospital evacuation in ‘next hour’, hundreds flee
No ‘significant’ pause in Gaza before hostage releases: US official


Latest News
15 women join fire service as firefighters for first time
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft