Israeli forces order Shifa hospital evacuation in ‘next hour’, hundreds flee

GAZA CITY, Nov 18: Israeli troops ordered the evacuation of Al-Shifa hospital "in the next hour" over loudspeakers on Saturday, an AFP journalist at the scene reported, as troops combed the facility for Hamas hideouts.Al-Shifa hospital -- Gaza's biggest -- has become the focus of the Israel-Hamas war, now entering its seventh week after the October 7 attacks on southern Israel.Israel claims Hamas operates a base underneath Al-Shifa, a charge the militants deny.The United Nations estimated 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians were sheltering at Al-Shifa before Israeli troops moved in on Wednesday.The Hamas health ministry in Gaza has announced dozens of deaths there as a result of power cuts caused by fuel shortages amid intense combat.Israel has made repeated calls for the hospital to be evacuated to the south, however medical professionals say the patients cannot be moved.Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya told AFP Israeli troops instructed him to ensure "the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront".Meanwhile, hundreds of people fled on foot Saturday after the director of Gaza's main hospital said Israel's army ordered evacuation of the facility where more than 2,000 patients, medics and displaced people were trapped by the war between Israel and Hamas.Columns of sick and injured -- some of them amputees -- displaced people, doctors and nurses, were seen making their way out of Al-Shifa hospital towards the seafront without ambulances as loud explosions were heard around the facility.On the way, an AFP journalist saw at least 15 bodies, some in advanced stages of decomposition, along a road lined by badly damaged shops and overturned vehicles as Israeli drones buzzed overhead.The Hamas-run health ministry said 120 wounded, along with an unspecified number of premature babies, were still at Shifa hospital that has become the focus of the seven-week war sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.Israel has been pressing military operations inside the hospital, searching for the Hamas operations centre it says lies under the sprawling complex -- a charge Hamas denies.Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians in southern Israel, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.The army's relentless air and ground campaign has since killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to the Hamas government which has ruled Gaza since 2007.In Gaza City on Saturday morning, Israeli troops had ordered over loudspeakers the evacuation of Al-Shifa hospital "in the next hour", an AFP journalist at the scene reported.