Germany to feel the emotion against home side Turkey in Berlin

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

BERLIN, NOV 18: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday his side was ready to "feel the emotion in the stands" ahead of Saturday's international friendly with Turkey in Berlin.

Speaking earlier on Friday, Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said his side can expect an "extraordinary atmosphere, as if we were playing at home".

"There are a lot of Turks living here and we want to make them proud."

There are roughly three million people of Turkish origin or descent living in Germany, the largest diaspora outside Turkey, with many living in the capital.

A crowd of 70,000 is expected for the game, up to half of which could be cheering for the visitors.

Nagelsmann said: "We're looking forward to experiencing both groups of fans."

"We know it'll be loud tomorrow. The Turkish and the German fans will cheer really loud and make some noise."

"Tomorrow, it'll be pretty loud," said German winger Leroy Sane. "I got to know that pretty well in Istanbul but also in Munich."

Bayern played Turkish side Galatasaray at home and away in the Champions League in recent weeks, with some describing the Munich leg as resembling a home fixture for the visitors.

"They'll be travelling along but there's also plenty of fans that live here in Germany... It'll be a good atmosphere," added the 27-year-old.

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan, the first Turkish-German to captain the side, has never before faced the nation of his parents and grandparents at international level.

"Of course it's a special game (for him)," said Nagelsmann. "He's looking forward (to it)... He's relaxed -- he's got no fear."

Nagelsmann's side will face Turkey in the same venue which will host the final of Euro 2024. The coach said he "hadn't thought about it very much, but it sounds very nice" should Germany make it to the Berlin final in July 2024.

"But it's a long way to the final. We'll try and take a small step tomorrow." Germany have qualified as hosts of Euro 2024, while Turkey have already booked their ticket for the tournament and are on course to top their group.     �AFP




