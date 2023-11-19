Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lacklustre England see off Malta as Kane strikes

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Lacklustre England see off Malta as Kane strikes

Lacklustre England see off Malta as Kane strikes

LONDON, NOV 18: Harry Kane scored his 62nd goal for England to ensure Gareth Southgate's lacklustre side clinched an uninspired 2-0 win against Malta in Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier.

England had already qualified for the European Championship with two games to spare, but they are bidding to secure a place among the top seeds in Germany by winning Group C in style.

Only the top five best performing nations throughout the qualifying campaign will be top seeded in next month's Euro draw.

Unbeaten England have six wins and a draw in the group after Enrico Pepe's early own goal and Kane's second half strike settled a drab encounter at Wembley.

A victory in their final qualifier in North Macedonia on Monday would achieve England's top-seeding target, with a point possibly enough depending on other results.

Given Malta's lowly 171st place in FIFA's world rankings, this was by far England's least impressive performance in a qualifying campaign that has otherwise been plain sailing.

Conor Gallagher was taken off at half-time after a tepid display, while Marcus Rashford's Manchester United struggles continued for England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the few bright spots playing in a midfield role instead of the right-back berth he occupies for Liverpool.

"If you don't start games well, it's very difficult to pick it up and we didn't. We know the level we've got should be better," Southgate said.

"Not enough quality on the ball and not enough chances created. We didn't hit the heights that we have this year.

"We have a lot of players that weren't in there tonight. The number of games these players are playing, it's almost a self-regulation.

"There are positives, but we know we were not where we want to be."

It was hardly the ideal way to pay tribute to former Manchester United and England star Bobby Charlton, who died aged 86 in October.

Southgate was at Charlton's funeral in Manchester on Monday and the 1966 World Cup winner was celebrated prior to kick-off against Malta.

In England's first home game since Charlton's death, a video montage was introduced by his World Cup team-mate Geoff Hurst, while a red and white mosaic in the stands read 'Sir Bobby'.

Fans in the sell-out 80,000 crowd lit the torches on their mobile phones as the video played before the teams gathered in the centre-circle for a period of applause.

In a sign of the England lethargy to come, Malta could have been ahead in the first minute when Gallagher gave the ball away to Teddy Teuma, who drove forward before firing just wide from the edge of the area.

Sparked into action by that narrow escape, England went in front after eight minutes.

Phil Foden raced into the area and his cross towards Kane was accidently diverted into his own net by Pepe, the ball hitting the defender on the shin before looping in off Malta keeper Henry Bonello.

However, that fortuitous breakthrough was not the trigger for the expected England goal spree, as Malta kept the hosts at bay for long periods.

It was the first time England had failed to record a shot on target in the first half of a home international since a friendly against Germany in 2017.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer came on for his England debut after an hour, with Jordan Henderson again jeered by a small section of fans following his controversial move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia.

With bored supporters throwing paper aeroplanes onto the pitch to entertain themselves, Alexander-Arnold finally had England's first shot on target in the 65th minute but Bonello was equal to the effort.

England at last doubled their lead in the 75th minute when Kyle Walker and Foden exchanged passes to open up the Malta defence.

Foden found Bukayo Saka and his low cross was coolly converted by Kane from close-range.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Italy see off North Macedonia to close in on Euro 2024
Germany to feel the emotion against home side Turkey in Berlin
Denmark edge out Slovenia to book Euro 2024 spot alongside Albania
Ivory Coast score nine against Seychelles for record victory
Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis
Lacklustre England see off Malta as Kane strikes
'Hitman' Rohit eyes crowning glory in World Cup final
Unlikely captain Cummins on brink of World Cup triumph


Latest News
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Six dengue patients die; 1291 hospitalized in a day
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft