Sunday, 19 November, 2023
Henry ruled out, Wagner named replacement in NZ squad

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Paceman Neil Wagner replaced alike pacer Matt Henry in the Blackcaps squad that are going to visit Bangladesh to play a two-match Test series, which is the part of the ICC Test Championship, confirmed Cricket New Zealand.

Henry ruled out of the series for injury and has been recovering in New Zealand after tearing his right hamstring mid-way through the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Following further scans and assessments this week, it was deemed the injury had not sufficiently healed to have him ready and available for Test match cricket.

With the first of two Tests starting in less than two weeks on November 28, the decision was made to call up 63-Test Blackcap Wagner.

Wagner returned to the Plunket Shield for Northern Districts in Dunedin this week after overcoming a back-injury which saw him miss rounds two and three of the competition.

Blackcaps selector Sam Wells said they were lucky to have a player of Wagner's calibre to call on.

"It'll be great to have Neil's skill and experience on the tour of Bangladesh," he said.

"His record speaks for itself and we all know what a great competitor he is.

"He's played plenty of cricket in the sub-continent and I know he's really excited by the challenge ahead."

Wagner played starring roles at the end of the Blackaps home Test summer earlier this year before he was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

His day five heroics with the ball saw him claim the final wicket to clinch a dramatic one-run victory over England in Wellington in late February, before he defied a torn-hamstring to run a final-ball bye with Kane Williamson to down Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

The New Zealand-based Blackcaps Test players depart for Bangladesh on Tuesday November 21.

The majority of the squad who also featured at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India are currently in Dubai recovering before they relocate to Sylhet next week.

The first Test starts on November 28 with the second and final Test in Dhaka starting December 6.

The Blackcaps and Bangladesh then open the men's International home summer in New Zealand later in December with two white-ball series leading into Christmas and New Year.

Squad:
Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.




