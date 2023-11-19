Walton-DRU Media Cricket begins Monday

Walton-DRU Media Cup cricket tournament begins from Monday (Nov 20) at Outer Stadium in the city's Paltan.A total of 55 media houses, split into eight groups, will take part in the competition, organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and sponsored by Walton High Tech Industries Limited.In this regards, a press conference was held today (Saturday) at conference room of Nasrul Hamid auditorium to provide all the details of the meet.DRU president Mursalin Nomani: said "Fifty teams will participate in this year's tournament which will start from Monday (Nov 20) .... we play for fun and participate in the game with cordial relation among all." �BSS