Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton-DRU Media Cricket begins Monday

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Walton-DRU Media Cup cricket tournament begins from Monday (Nov 20) at Outer Stadium in the city's Paltan.

A total of 55 media houses, split into eight groups, will take part in the competition, organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and sponsored by Walton High Tech Industries Limited.

In this regards, a press conference was held today (Saturday) at conference room of Nasrul Hamid auditorium to provide all the details of the meet.

DRU president Mursalin Nomani: said "Fifty teams will participate in this year's tournament which will start from Monday (Nov 20) .... we play for fun and participate in the game with cordial relation among all."    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Italy see off North Macedonia to close in on Euro 2024
Germany to feel the emotion against home side Turkey in Berlin
Denmark edge out Slovenia to book Euro 2024 spot alongside Albania
Ivory Coast score nine against Seychelles for record victory
Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis
Lacklustre England see off Malta as Kane strikes
'Hitman' Rohit eyes crowning glory in World Cup final
Unlikely captain Cummins on brink of World Cup triumph


Latest News
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Six dengue patients die; 1291 hospitalized in a day
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft