New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Three uncaps in Tigers squad sans Shakib, Tamim, Liton

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the forthcoming home series against New Zealand.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Morad has earned a first call up to the Test fold, confirmed a BCB's media release on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to his first-class career and has taken 121 wickets from 25 matches since his debut for Chattogram Division in 2021.

Fellow Chattogram Division top order batsman Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pace bowler Hasan Mahmud are the other uncapped players in the squad.

Bangladesh regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the series for finger injury, which he sustained during Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match in the World Cup.

Vice-captain Liton Das opted away from the series, who was blessed with a baby girl recently, wants to stay beside his family.

Senior opener Tamim Iqbal opted away from the World Cup squad, was also remained out of the squad as the BCB is yet to reach a decision about the dashing opener.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting this month. The 25-year-old left-hander will become the 13th cricketer to captain Bangladesh in Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batter Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan regained a Test call in place of Liton, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy named as the 3rd opener beside Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam. Spinner Naeem Hasan returned in Test squad in absence of Shakib.

Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain are going to miss the Test series for respective injuries as Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud are picked as quicks in the squad.

The first match gets underway at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on November 28. The second Test will begin at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on December 6.

The Tests are a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship and the first WTC series for Bangladesh in the new cycle.

Squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Morad.




