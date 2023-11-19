India's prayers ahead of Cricket World Cup final

AHMEDABAD, NOV 18: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the final match of the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, as fans across the cricket-mad country held prayers for a win.Cricket's global showpiece, a marathon tournament totalling 48 matches played over 46 days between 10 teams at 10 venues, wraps up with a blockbuster finale on Sunday.India have been the form team of the World Cup, winning all 10 games on their way to Sunday's finale against five-time champions Australia in Ahmedabad, in India's western Gujarat state.Modi will be joined at the game by Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, the Gujarat state government said in a statement on Saturday.As well as the cricket, celebrations will include an airforce flypast, light and laser show, and hundreds of dancers performing Bollywood hit songs at the innings break, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). �AFP