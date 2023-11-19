Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB to take action for Tigers World Cup failure

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Jalal Younus, the cricket operations chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said the board would take next course of action for World Cup debacle after getting the report from head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon.

Bangladesh finished eighth in the World Cup after winning just two matches from nine outings. Although they qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy, the massive failure was something which severely hurt the country's reputation as they were eyeing a semifinal berth, given their consistent success in the ODI format.

Younus said like all others, the board also has taken the blame for the debacle but they will take necessary action to bring back the reputation.

"We all have responsibilities. We all admitted (our failure). Definitely, we all have to accept if the team does poorly. The board has to take it, my committee has to take it and it is something that we admitted," Younus said here today.

What was a spot of bother for Bangladesh was that they lost against the Netherlands too. Apart from registering two wins, they even failed to give the opponents a tough fight what further highlighted their meek surrender.

"You also know that we did not expect this kind of result. When you are on a tournament like World Cup, definitely there is a goal. We went to India with a certain goal and that was to play the semifinal.

Even if we fail to move to the last four, we want to win at least four or five matches, but we don't know why it didn't happen," he added.

BCB has sought a report from head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon to find out the reasons for the failure in the World Cup. After receiving this report, the board will call a meeting and decide the next course of action, Younus informed.

"We need to get the report first. I asked the head coach to give a report. The team director said he would give a report. In fact, once we get those reports, we hope we can find out the reason behind the debacle," Younus said.

Younus, the veteran cricket organizer didn't disclose the kind of action they want to take as he said, the next process will basically start when they will get the reports.

"We have to do what needs to be done for the betterment of the Bangladesh cricket."    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Italy see off North Macedonia to close in on Euro 2024
Germany to feel the emotion against home side Turkey in Berlin
Denmark edge out Slovenia to book Euro 2024 spot alongside Albania
Ivory Coast score nine against Seychelles for record victory
Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis
Lacklustre England see off Malta as Kane strikes
'Hitman' Rohit eyes crowning glory in World Cup final
Unlikely captain Cummins on brink of World Cup triumph


Latest News
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Six dengue patients die; 1291 hospitalized in a day
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft