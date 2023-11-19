BCB to take action for Tigers World Cup failure

Jalal Younus, the cricket operations chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said the board would take next course of action for World Cup debacle after getting the report from head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon.Bangladesh finished eighth in the World Cup after winning just two matches from nine outings. Although they qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy, the massive failure was something which severely hurt the country's reputation as they were eyeing a semifinal berth, given their consistent success in the ODI format.Younus said like all others, the board also has taken the blame for the debacle but they will take necessary action to bring back the reputation."We all have responsibilities. We all admitted (our failure). Definitely, we all have to accept if the team does poorly. The board has to take it, my committee has to take it and it is something that we admitted," Younus said here today.What was a spot of bother for Bangladesh was that they lost against the Netherlands too. Apart from registering two wins, they even failed to give the opponents a tough fight what further highlighted their meek surrender."You also know that we did not expect this kind of result. When you are on a tournament like World Cup, definitely there is a goal. We went to India with a certain goal and that was to play the semifinal.Even if we fail to move to the last four, we want to win at least four or five matches, but we don't know why it didn't happen," he added.BCB has sought a report from head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon to find out the reasons for the failure in the World Cup. After receiving this report, the board will call a meeting and decide the next course of action, Younus informed."We need to get the report first. I asked the head coach to give a report. The team director said he would give a report. In fact, once we get those reports, we hope we can find out the reason behind the debacle," Younus said.Younus, the veteran cricket organizer didn't disclose the kind of action they want to take as he said, the next process will basically start when they will get the reports."We have to do what needs to be done for the betterment of the Bangladesh cricket." �BSS