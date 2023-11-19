Shanto to captain, HP trainers to coach Tigers in NZ home series

Bangladesh regular captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the forthcoming home series against New Zealand, who is also doubtful for following New Zealand tour.Meanwhile Shakib's deputy Liton Das wanted leave to stay beside his family. So, the BCB had to look for a new captain.Name of Mehody Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto were heard loudly. The BCB finally selected Shanto, which the BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed media on Saturday."Najmul Hossain Shanto is made the captain in absence of Liton. Shanto is our captain for upcoming two Tests," Yunus told."Liton applied for a two-month leave and we granted one month.He is not going to play forthcoming two matches. He wants to spend time with his family. We told him to play the first match but he was insisting for leave," he added.A bunch of Bangladesh coaches left their job after the World Cup, including Assistant Coach Nick Pothas, Pace bowling Coach Alan Donald, spinning Coach Rangana Herath, fielding Coach Nick Lee, trainer Shaun Dermot and technical adviser Sridharan Sriram.New Zealand are expected to arrive in Bangladesh on November 21. Will the BCB be able to appoint new coaches within such a shortest period of time? Or will they find out an alternative remedy?"Donald has left. Nick Pothas will come, so does the head coach. Rangana Herath will be working till November 30 and the fielding coach will continue till December 31," Yunus confirmed."We have Corey Collymore and David Hemp h. We may call HP coaches to take charge. If we get no new spinning coach from abroad, then our local coach Sohel will work," he assured.The Board official also informed that they have no update about Tamim's availability during next days. Tamim will inform the board about his update on November 22."He informed that he will come to the BCB on November 22 and will sit with the board. We have to know his plan. Let's know what his situation is," ended Yunus.