Govt introduces internship in ministries to promote youths

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Saturday that the government introduced internships in all ministries to promote youth following the success of Young Bangla."The Cabinet has approved the decision to start internship programs in all ministries to promote youth, to select the best young change-makers across the country,' Centre for Research and Information (CRI) Trustee and State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid has said at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development centre in Savar on Saturday.He was addressing at the final phase of the "Joy Bangla Youth Award" program.This year 12 organizations will be recognized under six categories. This year the categories are: Skill and Employment, Art and Culture, Community Wellness, Social Inclusion, Climate and Environment, Innovation and Communication."We have launched internship programs with more than 1000 youths, Energy and Power ministry and ICT lead the way, however, several ministries are joining with the idea," Nasrul Hamid said.Meanwhile, this year, the call for applications for this prestigious award drew a massive response, as around 700 promising youth-led organizations are locked in a nerve-racking battle to lift up the trophy, a press release said.According to a celebrated jury panel, the length and breadth of activities of those vying for the Joy Bangla Youth Award serve as a true source of motivation and testify to what youths are capable of achieving and the mammoth tasks undertaken by achievers who were working day and night tirelessly, the release said.Dr Makhduma Nargis, a freedom fighter and eminent health expert, said going through the works stands out as the biggest source of motivation, how they are taking the country forward by putting in their best efforts on their own.Expressing gratitude for having been involved in the jury board, Nigar Sultana Joty, captain of the Bangladesh women's cricket team, said all the organizations are very much capable, another significant feature is they are sprawling across the country and the fight is extremely competitive.Asif Munir, a development expert, pinned hopes that "any effort to groom the achievers and hone their skills with proper mentoring is a big push for helping youth take the country forward in future".Artist Elita Karim also showered a heap of praise on the awardees while finding the competitors extremely capable. She also acknowledged the consistent support provided by the platform since its inception.Later, Nasrul Hamid thanked all the jury members for their contribution in the selection process of the award.He said that the present members of the jury board have worked tirelessly for the past few days.They are prominent people from different levels of society. "We have awarded more than 145 organizations in the last seven years. About 270 organizations are with us," he added.Launched in 2015, Joy Bangla Youth Award boasts recognizing and rewarding as many as 148 youth-led organizations.