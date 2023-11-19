Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Retail clothing brand MICLO opens 7 showrooms in BD

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

MICLO Bangladesh Ltd has entered the market to offer a range of high-quality and affordable ready-made clothing options inspired by Japanese lifestyle to the consumers in the country.

Recently seven showrooms opened together. Celebrity vocalist Shayan Chowdhury Arnab inaugurated the flagship ScienceLab outlet in Dhanmondi, says a press release.

On the same day, the renowned singer, Pritom Hasan, inaugurated MICLO's store at Jamuna Future Park and Bashundhara City Shopping Complex. MICLO's dedicated team was also present at the event.

Side by side, on the same day, the senior executives of MICLO Bangladesh Limited inaugurated the stores in Mohammadpur, Ring Road, Warriar Ranking Street, Jatrabari, and Metro Shopping Mall.

Furthermore,celebrity singer Pritom Hasan inaugurated a store in Narshingdi.

In Bangladesh, MICLO isn't just embarking on a journey of fashion; it's igniting a new revelation, as highlighted by Tadahiro Yamaguchi, MICLO's Global Business Director.

In a brief message at the launch event, he said, "MICLO is a clothing brand inspired by the Japanese lifestyle, offering tech-savvy style and unwavering quality assurance."

He went on to say, "In a market where many have long-awaited the arrival of a unique clothing brand, we have come together for MICLO's grand launch, and I am tremendously excited to be a part of this celebration.

Today, we are not just launching a brand; we are starting a new revelation that embraces individuality, creativity, and a lasting commitment to social responsibility."

In the run-up to the launch, MICLO Bangladesh is offering not only attractive prizes for customers over the next seven days but also special discounts on all products.

Director of MICLO (Creative Design, Innovation, and Marketing Department) Baaboo Arif, said "MICLO follows to Japanese quality since we get inspired by Japanese fashion, lifestyle, and product quality.

We give protection of the environment top priority in both the manufacturing and delivery of our clothing.

Simultaneously, we prioritise environmental protection issues throughout our garment production and delivery processes.

Given the factors of cost, quality, and market need, I am convinced that MICLO will not only establish itself as a beloved apparel line but also serve as an essential daily wardrobe companion."

Sabbir Ahmed, director of Production in MICLO's Finance and Administration Division, sends his warm greetings.

He says, "In today's digital age, everyone is highly fashion-conscious, with trends constantly changing. We aim to offer Japanese quality clothing at affordable prices, catering to the preferences of all our customers.

On the other hand, AHM Ariful Kabir, director of Merchandising, Sales and Human Resources at MICLO, expresses the organisation's aspiration to make its international standard sales service.

He mentions, "While initially targeting the Bangladesh market, MICLO has a strategic plan to establish itself as a strong international brand in the future."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US chip curbs trip up China's AI-hungry tech giants
'Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic'
In shock move, OpenAI sacks ChatGPT star CEO Sam Altman
Global coalition challenges wage decision for BD RMG workers
Govt introduces internship in ministries to promote youths
Retail clothing brand MICLO opens 7 showrooms in BD
Exim Bank opens 150th branch at Mirsharai, Chattogram
Social Islami Bank holds business dev meeting in Chattogram


Latest News
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Six dengue patients die; 1291 hospitalized in a day
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft