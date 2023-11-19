Exim Bank opens 150th branch at Mirsharai, Chattogram

Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Ltd inaugurated its 150th branch at Mirsharai, Abu Torab Bazar, Chattogram recently, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurated the branch as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan presides over the programme.Exim Bank's Additional Deputy Managing Director Dr. S. M. Abu Zaker, Chattogram Regional Head Anisur Rahman Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the Bank Sanjib Chatterjee, Vice Chairman of Mirsharai Upozila Md. Alauddin and Local dignitaries were also present in the program.Mohammad Feroz Hossain said on this occasion that Exim Bank is working for the development of the country's economy by combining both modern and Islamic banking. He also urged local people to do banking with the Mirsharai Abu Torab Bazar Branch of Exim Bank.