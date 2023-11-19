Video
Social Islami Bank holds business dev meeting in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank held a business development meeting of Chattogram Zone  at Best Western Hotel, Chattogram on Saturday, says a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, was present as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the meeting.

Syed Mohammad Sohel, Head of Chattogram Zone, opened the meeting while  Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, Head of SAMD, Md. Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Manager of Khatungonj Branch, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division, branch managers and sub-branch in-charges of Chattogram Zone were present.

Besides, officials of zonal office and operation managers, investment in-charges, foreign exchange in-charges and recovery in-charges of Chattogram zone also attended the event.
 
Zafar Alam, MD and CEO emphasized on collaborative effort in attaining the  business targets in the prevailing economic scenario and global crisis.

He further asserted that all business indicators are currently heading to the right direction and urged everyone to work diligently for the rest of the year to achieve the business goals.

He also said that the bank has introduced all people-oriented products and services and instructed all to popularize the products among people.




