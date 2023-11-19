Video
Banglalink launches Enterprise Customer Experience Week

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

Banglalink, a leading digital service provider, has launched 'Enterprise Customer Experience Week 2023' as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class digital services to customers.
 
Themed 'With You, Always', this week-long event aims to contribute to the sustainable growth of Banglalink's corporate business partners with the organization, says a press release.

With a growing customer base exceeding 4 crore across Bangladesh that relies on Banglalink for innovative digital services like the MyBL Super App and Toffee, this initiative underscores the company's dedication to surpassing customer expectations.
 
Banglalink employees from various functions will actively engage with customers across the country and seek feedback to enhance their digital experiences, reflecting Banglalink's collective efforts to prioritize customer needs and concerns.
 
The week ahead promises meaningful interactions, valuable insights, and collaborative efforts that will further strengthen Banglalink's position as the preferred choice for digital services among customers.  

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said: "As a customer-centric organization, Banglalink is launching this initiative to address the evolving needs of our business partners and better serve them. Banglalink, being a preferred choice of the customer and a national digital operator, believes that valuable insights from our customers can take us forward to bring more innovation in our services while we move towards becoming a digitally empowered nation."
 
The event was inaugurated at the Banglalink Corporate Office Tiger's Den by Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, in the presence of other high-ranking Banglalink officials, including Iftekhar Ibne Zaman, Customer Experience and Service Director; Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director; Hasnain Thoufiq Ahmed, Transformation Director; Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam, Network Service Management Director and Emdadul Haque, Infrastructure Service Management Director.




