Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US Fed governor says a soft landing is possible

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

WASHINGTON, Nov 18: The US Federal Reserve may be on track to bring down inflation while avoiding a damaging recession, a senior policymaker said Thursday.

The Fed recently voted to hold interest rates at a 22-year high, raising hopes among investors that it can achieve a so-called "soft landing" while avoiding further rate hikes.

But despite significant progress since last summer, inflation remains stuck above the Fed's long-run target of two percent, causing disagreement among policymakers over the best route forward.

"I believe that a soft landing is possible, with continued disinflation and a strong labor market, but it is not assured," Fed Governor Lisa Cook told a conference in California Thursday, according to prepared remarks.

"In setting monetary policy, we need to seek a policy stance that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to two percent over time," she said.

She added that the risks were two-sided, "requiring us to balance the risk of not tightening enough against the risk of tightening too much."

Cook's policy chimes with some of her colleagues, but is at odds with the views of others, like fellow Fed Governor Michelle Bowman.

"I continue to expect that we will need to increase the federal funds rate further to bring inflation down to our two percent target in a timely way," Bowman told a conference in Ohio earlier this month.

Futures traders currently assign a probability of more than 99 percent that the Fed will vote to hold rates steady again at its next interest rate decision in December, according to data from CME Group.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US chip curbs trip up China's AI-hungry tech giants
'Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic'
In shock move, OpenAI sacks ChatGPT star CEO Sam Altman
Global coalition challenges wage decision for BD RMG workers
Govt introduces internship in ministries to promote youths
Retail clothing brand MICLO opens 7 showrooms in BD
Exim Bank opens 150th branch at Mirsharai, Chattogram
Social Islami Bank holds business dev meeting in Chattogram


Latest News
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Six dengue patients die; 1291 hospitalized in a day
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft