Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank of China, Habib Bank Ltd to enhance regional trade

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Business Correspondent

Bank of China, Habib Bank Ltd to enhance regional trade

Bank of China, Habib Bank Ltd to enhance regional trade

Karachi-based Pakistan multinational bank HBL and the Bank of China (BoC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Strategic Cooperation at the BoC headquarters in Beijing, China.

Liu Jin, Vice Chairman and President - Bank of China, Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman - HBL, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO - HBL represented their respective institutions.

The signing of the strategic cooperation memorandum signifies HBL and BoC's commitment to drive economic empowerment and regional connectivity.

The collaboration between HBL and BoC will facilitate Bangladeshi businesses with seamless trade opportunities, enhance their international business network, and help grow their operations locally and overseas.

HBL and BoC will further benefit businesses operating in South Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Both the organisations will work to deepen strategic cooperation in the areas of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), technology, and training.

Habib Bank Limited abbreviated as HBL, is headquartered at Habib Bank Plaza, Karachi, Pakistan. Established in 1941 by the Habib Family, HBL is Pakistan's oldest, largest and the first commercial bank. In 1951, it opened its first international branch in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bank of China is a premier bank in China with presence in over 60 markets around the world while HBL serves over 15 global markets with dedicated China desks and branches in Beijing and Urumqi.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US chip curbs trip up China's AI-hungry tech giants
'Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic'
In shock move, OpenAI sacks ChatGPT star CEO Sam Altman
Global coalition challenges wage decision for BD RMG workers
Govt introduces internship in ministries to promote youths
Retail clothing brand MICLO opens 7 showrooms in BD
Exim Bank opens 150th branch at Mirsharai, Chattogram
Social Islami Bank holds business dev meeting in Chattogram


Latest News
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Six dengue patients die; 1291 hospitalized in a day
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft