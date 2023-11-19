Video
100 taka cash back on mobile recharge upon returning to bKash

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

Customers are getting 25 taka instant cash back on 25 taka mobile recharge to any number upon returning to bKash. In this way, a customer can get up to 100 Taka cash back on a total 4 times recharge, says a press release.  

Started in 10 November the campaign will run till 31 December 2023. A customer who has not made any financial transaction through bKash from 1st May 2023 to till date will be eligible to avail this offer.

Customers can get 25 Taka Cash back once in a day and maximum four times during the campaign period.

Selected customers can enjoy the Cash back by recharging their mobile through the bKash app or by dialing *247#. In order to receive the Cash back, the account status and incoming transactions of the customer account must be active.

The offer will be applicable to all mobile numbers of Airtel, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk.

Mobile recharge service of bKash has gained much popularity among the customers as there is the opportunity to recharge from anytime, anywhere.

There are also various offers available on mobile recharge from bKash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile number depending on their usage.




