Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:06 PM
Home Business

Honda launches its first BS-VI motorcycle

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Honda launches its first BS-VI motorcycle

Honda launches its first BS-VI motorcycle

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited (BHPL) is thrilled to announce the launch of the all new SP 125 BS-VI with PGM-FI Engine along with its advanced technology, premium style and advanced comfort and convenience features first time in Bangladesh market in this segment.

All new SP 125 will be available in 4 colors (Pearl Siren Blue, Black, Imperial Red Metallic & Matte Marvel Blue Metallic) at all Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealer showrooms nationwide at an attractive price of BDT 163,000, says a press release.

Speaking at the launching event, Shigeru Matsuzaki, Managing Director and CEO, BHPL, said: "Our core belief is to create products for our customers that provides the freedom of mobility in their daily life and re-inforce trust and confidence in Honda brand. Through these efforts, BHL will strive to be a company that society wants to exist in Bangladesh."

While introducing the features of all new SP 125, Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, BHPL said: "The all new SP 125 is powered by a 125cc BS-VI PGM-FI engine, enhanced by Honda's proprietary eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology which is designed for next era of transformation�We believe that the all new OBD-2 compliant SP 125 will win over the mass customer's expectation and set new standards for performance, comfort, sustainability with better fuel efficiency and good value for money."

The impressive style definition with Dynamic Tank Design with Sporty Side Shroud & New Edge Graphics makes the New SP 125 a complete head turner.

The Modern Headlamp Design and 5 Spoke Split Alloy Wheels add to the sporty character of the New SP 125. Wider Rear Tyre enhances rear look with better grip and better stability.

Broad grab rail and Distinctly Designed Tail Lamp give a bold and strong personality. Chrome Finish Muffler Cover adds a premium look.

The all new SP 125 is designed and built for next era of transformation.

It makes you stay ahead with first in class features also offering best value for money. New SP 125 has Honda's trusted 125cc PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology.

Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology optimizes performance by Friction Reduction, enables Silent Start with ACG motor and provides a smooth eco-friendly ride.

SP 125 is equipped with a Full Digital Meter which keeps the rider updated with all the information on the go. The meter displays details like fuel efficiency details.

ECO indicator, Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator, Mileage & other information like Trip, Clock, On-Board Diagnostic light, etc.

External Fuel Pump is fitted outside the fuel tank, it reduces the maintenance time as it is easily accessible. SP 125 has outstanding 68 Km/L mileage*.




