FICCI Investment Expo-2023 kicks off in city today

The two-day Expo-2023 of Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) showcasing the 60-year achievements of the members of the chamber body will open at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the city today amid fanfare.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the event as chief guest. It will showcase the contribution of foreign companies in the country's economic development through massive investment mainly in manufacturing sector and creating jobs.The day's programme will include opening of the expo and launching of a Research Book "Catalysing greater FDI for vision 2041: Priorities for building a conducive Tax system in Bangladesh" and ESG Publication "ESG Strategies and Impacts from Members of FICCI."Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of FICCI, characterized the upcoming event saying as 'we stand on the eve of celebrating 60 years of FICCI's remarkable journey, the event is poised to serve as a platform to showcase the Bangladesh's economic growth.We await the presence of stakeholders and policymakers at the programme dubbed as 'Forever Futures Forward' to be held today (Sunday),Following the inauguration, a plenary session on "Green Value Chain" will take place, chaired by chief guest Abul Kalam Azad, Co-Chair of Smart Bangladesh Network and Former Principal Secretary and Principal Coordinator of SDGs. Keynote Speaker is Prof.Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.The second day of the event will see a plenary session on "Investment Climate: Current Landscape and vission 2041".Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to prime minister will serve as chief guest. Keynote Speaker Dr. M. Masrur Reaz will moderate the session.The Investment Expo 2023 on November 19 will have 40 stalls to exhibitors products and services of FICCI members and government stakeholders, targeting both local and foreign investors.The Investment Expo will continue on November 20 and remain open to visitors. BIDA and the Commerce Ministry are the Strategic Partner of event.FICCI, is representing over 200 members from thirty-five countries across twenty-one sectors in Bangladesh, economy and playing a pivotal role in achieving sustainable economic growth.Its members account for 90 percent of the overall FDI in Bangladesh, contribute 30 percent of the government's internal revenue, and 25 percent of total DSE market capitalization, organizers said.FICCI, represents over 200 members from thirty-five countries across twenty-one sectors in Bangladesh, has played a pivotal role in driving sustainable economic growth.FICCI members account for 90% of the overall FDI in Bangladesh, contribute 30% of the government's internal revenue, and account for 25% of the total DSE market capitalization.