Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Truckers urge EU to end Ukraine access deal

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

WARSAW, Nov 18: Trucking representatives from Central Europe on Friday called on the EU to end a transport agreement with Ukraine that they said has led to unfair competition from the war-torn country.

The joint statement -- signed by the presidents of Czech, Hungarian, Lithuanian, Polish and Slovak road transport associations -- was addressed to their transport ministers and the European Commission.

The Central European hauliers want to reinstate the use of EU entry permits for Ukrainian trucks, a system waived by the bloc following Russia's assault against Ukraine.

Practical implementation of the agreement that eased EU access rules is "harming the competitiveness of EU road transport operators", they said.

"Hereby we ask and urge all decision makers involved to consider termination or significant changes to the current EU-Ukraine arrangement," they added.

Trucking representatives in Poland have been protesting the issue for almost two weeks via blockades of major border crossings with Ukraine.

The 12-day protest has caused huge queues on both sides of the border. The truckers have met with representatives of the European Commission and the Ukrainian and Polish governments in a bid to solve the dispute.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US chip curbs trip up China's AI-hungry tech giants
'Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic'
In shock move, OpenAI sacks ChatGPT star CEO Sam Altman
Global coalition challenges wage decision for BD RMG workers
Govt introduces internship in ministries to promote youths
Retail clothing brand MICLO opens 7 showrooms in BD
Exim Bank opens 150th branch at Mirsharai, Chattogram
Social Islami Bank holds business dev meeting in Chattogram


Latest News
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Six dengue patients die; 1291 hospitalized in a day
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft