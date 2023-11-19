'Recasting Companies Act imperative to boost business confidence'

DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar said reforming existing Companies Act-1994 is now the pressing demand of time to create wider business confidence in the country as well as to attract FDI.He told this at a seminar on "Reform of Companies Act 1994" organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) held at DCCI auditorium on Saturday, says a press release.He also said in order to fostering a pro-business environment with corporate governance in Bangladesh, formulation of relevant policies including Companies Act is instrumental.He said that the century old Companies Act is limited to private and public limited companies and unable to cater the cross-sectional and diverse businesses and competitiveness of private sector in the changing geo-economic business dynamics.He later recommended for incorporating full-fledged automation and maximum flexibility to use technology, provision of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) for speedy dispute resolution and provision of incorporating Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).He pleaded for separate section on Merger and Acquisition that needs to be incorporated at par global practice. Lastly, he stressed on increasing capacity of Registrar of Joint Stock Companies (RJSC) to better monitor and enforce company law compliance and governance.Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the event as chief guest. He said the revised Companies Act is now at his Ministry after necessary vetting and scrutiny from Ministry of Law.Soon it will be sent to the Cabinet Division for presentation before Parliament, he said. Regarding automation of RJSC, he said software of RJSC will be in place by December this year. He said we don't want to make businesses complicated; rather less interference brings more efficiency at the end.Too much restriction by law will not bring positive result, he also said. Besides, he requested the businesses not to do profit only, rather, think of the community's well-being while doing business. He said supporting SMEs is the lifeline of the economy.Supreme Court advocate Barrister Rashna Imam presented the keynote paper. She highlighted few reform proposals like the need of robust legal framework for merger and acquisition to fill the legislative vacuum.Currently winding up procedures for a company is lengthy and expensive. She recommended making it much easier and pleaded for mandatory provision of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) or mediation to be inserted in the new Companies Act.She also said "Independent Director" should be mandatory for publicly unlisted companies for better transparency. Provision of appointment, qualifications, roles and responsibilities of Company Secretary for all companies needs mandatory, she added.Md Shahadat Hossain, FCA, Council Member & Former President, ICAB, Abdur Rahman Khan, FCMA, President of ICMAB Md Abdus Samad Al Azad, Registrar (joint Secretary), RJSC, Martin Holtmann, Country Manager, IFC Bangladesh and Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Zaved Akhter also spoke on the occasion.DCCI Senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman) and Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali were also present at the seminar.