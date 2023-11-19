Standard Bank wins Asia Sustainability Reporting Ratings award

Standard Bank Ltd, a Shari`ah based full-fledged Islami bank, has achieved the 'Gold' award for consecutively second time in the 'Asia Sustainability Reporting Ratings 2023' for the sustainability report published by the bank.Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and COO and Md Ali Reza, EVP and CFO of the bank received the award in a ceremony organised by The National Centre for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR) held at Hotel Raffles Jakarta recently, says a press release.Mentionable that the National Center for Corporate Reporting (NCSR), Indonesia evaluates sustainability reporting based on the standards of internationally recognised Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Netherlands.