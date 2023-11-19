ICT pioneer Luna Shamsuddoha honoured posthumously in Lisbon

The International Center for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) and the National Electoral Commission of Portugal (NECP), honoured Luna Shamsuddoha, Bangladesh's ICT pioneer, with posthumous award in Lisbon, Wednesday last.The "Meritorious Achievement Award" was given at 2023 International Electoral Awards Ceremony organized by the ICPS and NECP in recognition of her invaluable contributions and lifetime dedication to electoral management including formulation of finger-print and photograph based voter list in Bangladesh alongside her contribution in electoral management in different countries of the world.Her remarkable legacy in the realm of electoral affairs has left an indelible mark.The International Electoral Awards Ceremony stands as a beacon illuminating the tireless dedication and commendable achievements of individuals and organizations in the electoral domain.The ICPS and NECP organized the International Electoral Award Distribution and handed over award to Reem Shamsuddoha, lone daughter of late Luna Shamsuddoha, at the function which was attended by many dignitaries from Electoral Commissions of the world. This was given at the formal ICPS Black Tie Dinner.NECP President Soreto de Barros, top level officials of election commissions of various countries, former Chief Election Commissioner of India Nasim Zaidi, were present, among others, on the occasion.ICT personality Luna Shamsuddoha breathed her last on February 17, 2021. The ICPS mentioned that Luna Shamsuddoha has been conferred this prestigious "Meritorious Achievement Award" this time due to her invaluable contributions in the electoral management of various countries of the world including in Bangladesh through the use of ICT.The immense contributions of Luna Shamsuddoha in the electoral management would remain exemplary in the future.It is mentionable that the international electoral award is considered as a bright platform for commendable successes for the concerned individuals and organizations in the global electoral domain.The panel of Judges composed of Matt Gokhool, Chief Executive, International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS), was entrusted with the task of scrutinizing the nominees for the "Meritorious Achievement Award".AKM Shamsuddoha, husband of late Luna Shamsuddoha, said attaining such "Meritorious Achievement Award" posthumously by Luna is a matter of great pride as it is a very respectable accolade in the global electoral domain.He also recalled the tireless efforts of the engineers and officials of Dohatec New media for clinching such a feat.It may be recalled that Luna Shamsuddoha was involved in the development of the software solution for voter registration with photographs and fingerprints for the National Election of 2008 in Bangladesh.Her firm Dohatec New Media was the solution partner. A voter list with multi-biometrics and de-duplication was created. This solution was new to the world and developed in Bangladesh.This voter registration solution with multi-biometric was a first in the world and went to various countries through various vendors.