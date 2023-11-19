Video
Pak stall at Dhaka Int'l Charity Bazaar captivates visitors

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Business Desk

The Pakistani Stall established by Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka at the International Charity Bazaar, emerged as a major attraction, drawing enthusiastic visitors and members of the diplomatic community.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A.K Abdul Momen was among the visitors and praised Pakistani products for its quality. The Foreign Minister was received at the stall by Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof.

The International Charity Bazaar, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh in Dhaka, witnessed participation of dozens of diplomatic missions and organizations, says a press release.

The meticulously curated Pakistani stall showcased a diverse array of offerings, including exquisite Pakistani dresses, handicrafts, artifacts, and a delectable spread of popular Pakistani cuisines like Biryani, Kabab, samosa, Channa Chaat, Kashmiri Chai and more.

The Ladies Club of the Pakistan High Commission led by Syeda Shazia Nahid, spouse of the High Commissioner, orchestrated Pakistan's representation at the event.

All High Commission officers and officials along with their families actively participated in the event and made it a resounding success.

While attending the inauguration ceremony of the Charity Bazar, High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof emphasized the significance of events like International Charity Bazaar in showcasing the rich cultural heritage, and diverse culinary traditions while contributing to a noble cause in the host country.

The High Commissioner said that  Pakistan High Commission will continue to actively participate in such initiatives to share the warmth and vibrancy of Pakistan's culture.

The High Commissioner also interacted with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. A.K Abdul Momen during visit of the Minister to the  Pakistani Stall.




