BD now grapples with quadruple pressure of debt payment pressure

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Shamsul Huda

Bangladesh now grapples with a quadrupling pressure on foreign debt repayments, revealing a threefold increase in accumulated debt over the last 15 years, reaching a staggering $62.3 billion debt payment by June 2023, according to official statistics.

The current fiscal year anticipates a $3.56 billion repayment, set to surge to over $4.21 billion in the next fiscal year.

While economists assert that the current pressure remains tolerable, caution looms over potential difficulties in future as repayment obligations for mega projects, including the Rooppur nuclear power plant and metro rail, approach.

The dwindling foreign exchange reserves, already below $20 billion, add urgency to the situation, fiscal expert say.

Former Chief Economist of World Bank's Dhaka Office, Zahid Hossain, underscores the imminent strain on foreign exchange reserves, stating that, "The massive development in the country's external debt in recent years will surely put pressure on repayment of debt in near future."

The ERD report discloses that as of June 2023, the World Bank accounts for a significant 33 percent of the borrowed amount, followed by ADB at 24 per cent and Japan at 17 per cent in line for repayment.
 
Despite the current manageable level of pressure, economists emphasize the imperative to bolster reserves to navigate the escalating challenges posed by repayment obligation of substantial loans for critical projects.

The report sheds light on accumulating debt stuck in pipeline, standing at about $52 billion as of June. With an estimated $4.21 billion due in the next fiscal year and $4.72 billion in 2025, Bangladesh faces a critical juncture, emphasizing the urgency to fortify its reserves to ensure stability in the face of burgeoning foreign debt.




