Election tempo grips AL leaders, activists while BNP in agitation

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 17: The election tempo has gripped the greater Chattogram among the activists and leaders of the ruling Awami League with the announcement of the schedule by the Election Commission on November 15.The aspirant candidates of the ruling party Awami League for the next general election scheduled to be held on January 7 next have gone to the capital to collect nomination forms from their party offices.The aspirant candidates of the ruling Awami League have visited their party head office in Dhaka.Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League (AL) took a decision for selling its nomination forms among the aspirant candidates from Saturday.The party aspirants can collect and submit the nomination papers from November 18 to November 21 between 10 am and 4 pm every day, an AL press release said.The interested party men should collect and submit the application forms for party nomination from the specific booths installed at the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.Nomination forms for the candidates of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be distributed from the second floor of the party office, while the aspirants from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions have to collect nomination papers from third floor of the office.Nomination papers of all divisions will be received on the ground floor of the central office.The AL nomination aspirants can collect and submit their application forms themselves or through a representative of the candidate without any extra gathering at the party office.At the time of collection of the application form, a candidate must bring a photocopy of National Identity Card (NID). Mobile number, three posts held by the aspirant and current organisational identity must be clearly mentioned on the photocopy.The nomination forms must be submitted within 4 pm on November 21, the release said.Besides, the Election Commission (EC) asked the alliance of political parties to submit application for electoral symbol within three days.On November 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedule of the 12th parliamentary election to be held on January 7, 2024.According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.Meanwhile, the incumbent lawmakers and the Ministers of the ruling Awami League in Chattogram have become interested to get nominations from the party for the next general elections.Besides, a lot of newcomers and the young activists of the party have also become interested to get nominations for the election. The numbers of those aspirant candidates are more than 200 in Chattogram district only.They included all lawmakers of 16 constituencies of Chattogram belong to the ruling Awami League and its alliance partners Jatiya Party, Tarikat Federation.The constituencies of Hathazari constituency belong to its alliance Jatiya Party and Fatikchari belongs to Tarikat Federation.Meanwhile, a total of six heavy weight aspirant candidates might be optimistic of getting nominations from Awami League for the next general election.They are: from Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, incumbent MP; Ctg-6 (Raozan) ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, incumbent MP; Ctg-7 (Rangunia) Dr Hasan Mahmud, incumbent MP and Information Minister; Ctg-9 (Kotwali) , Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Organising Secretary of AL and son of the former Chattogram Mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, from Ctg-13 (Anowara) incumbent Minister and MP Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed and Shamsul Huq Chowdhury incumbent MP of Patiya.On the other hand, BNP has already rejected the election schedule and declared continuous hartal and blockade against the election schedule. They have been demanding the resignation of the present government and hold the election under a caretaker government.To press home their demands they have been observing various types of agitation against the present government.